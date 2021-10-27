Halloween stew is a treat of a one-pot meal

When I see this season’s apples and sweet potatoes filling the supermarkets, I try to think of flavorful and easy ways to use them. I decided to make a fall stew that would also be perfect for Halloween week.

Along with the apple and potatoes, I added some ham from the deli and tomatoes and simmered them in beer to heighten their flavors. It’s a quick and easy recipe that makes a haunting Halloween stew. The treat of this one-pot meal is that all of the ingredients are placed in a large pot and left to cook on their own.

Most stews require hours of preparation and slow cooking. This one can be made in only 15 minutes, perfect for serving on a busy Halloween Eve.

If you want to make the meal more festive, serve it in a hollowed-out pumpkin lined with foil.

Helpful hints

You can use any type of beer. Most of the alcohol burns off in the cooking.

You can use any type of apple. Granny Smith are tart apples that hold their shape when cooked.

You can find chipotle powder at the supermarket. When using dried spices, make sure the bottle is no more than 6 months old.