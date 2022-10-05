High Point woman's creamsicle creation wins cheesecake contest at the fair

Willa Carpenter of High Point won $700 and first place in the Village Tavern’s Got to Be Cheesecake Contest at the Carolina Classic Fair on Sunday with a nostalgic flavor that recalled an orange Creamsicle.
“That just took me back to childhood, and waiting on the road for the ice-cream truck,” said Baxter Comer, a retired Village Tavern chef and judge of the contest.
“I came up with the idea when I was on a family trip, and I was brainstorming ideas of flavors that I could do, maybe something unique, and I thought I really like Creamsicle ice cream,” she said.
“So I started looking online to see if anyone else had done like a Creamsicle cheesecake or anything like that.”
She didn’t find quite what she was looking for, so she started “tinkering” until she came up with a recipe she thought would work.
The cheesecake, which also won Judge’s Choice, has a thick crust made with vanilla wafer cookies. On top of that is a layer of vanilla cheesecake. On top of that is a smaller circle of orange jelly surrounded and topped by a layer of orange cheesecake.
This is a first-time win for Carpenter, 18. “We used to enter things a long time ago when we were kids. We never won anything but it was fun. My mom used to win a lot.”
Other winners in the contest Sunday were Mary Cutler of Pfafftown, second, for a Biscoff almond cheesecake; Angela Cook, third, for a salted caramel cheesecake; Bertha White, fourth, for a purple and white sweet-potato swirled cheesecake; and Lindsay Riddle of Lewisville, fifth, for caramel apple cheesecake.
First prize in the youth division went to Makena Cranor of Kernersville for a s’mores cheesecake.
For the crust, crush the wafer cookies in a food processor or with a rolling pin. Melt the butter. Mix the melted butter and crushed cookies together, then press into the bottom a springform pan.
For the vanilla cheesecake layer, sprinkle the gelatin into the water and let it bloom while you prepare the other ingredients. Beat the cream cheese and sour cream together in an electric mixer on medium-high until light and fluffy. Then heat the bloomed gelatin mixture in the microwave at half power for 20 to 30 seconds. Lower the speed of the mixer and add the gelatin mixture to the cream-cheese mixture. Mix until smooth then add the salt, vanilla and powdered sugar, again mixing until smooth. Pour into the crust in the pan. Chill in the fridge for about an hour.
For the jelly layer, bloom the gelatin in the water for a couple of minutes, then heat in the microwave at half power for 20 to 30 seconds. Combine sugar and orange juice in a small pot over medium heat and stir until sugar is fully dissolved. Add the orange zest and stir. Then add the gelatin and stir until full combined. Remove the pot from the heat and let the jelly cool for a couple minutes. Using a cake pan that’s slightly smaller than the springform pan, line it with plastic wrap. Pour the jelly into the lined pan and chill in the fridge for about 1 hour.
After the jelly is set, remove it from the pan and place on top of the vanilla cheesecake layer. Return to the fridge to chill for about an hour.
For the orange cheesecake, sprinkle the gelatin into the water and let it bloom while you prepare the other ingredients. Beat the cream cheese and sour cream together in an electric mixer on medium-high until light and fluffy. Meanwhile, heat the bloomed gelatin mixture in the microwave at half power for 20 to 30 seconds. Lower the speed of the mixer and add the gelatin mixture to the cream-cheese mixture. Mix until smooth then add the salt, vanilla, powdered sugar, orange extract and food coloring, again mixing until smooth. Pour into the pan, making sure to completely cover the vanilla and jelly layers. Place in the fridge until fully set.