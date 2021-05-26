 Skip to main content
Honey and habañero: A perfect pair for grilling sauces
The other week I asked my Facebook friends to share some favorite grilling recipes for Memorial Day.

Justin Hummell shared a blueberry sauce and a chimichurri. Both had two things in common: honey and habañero chiles.

I started poking around the internet and I found a lot of other sauces for grilled foods that use honey and habañero. And it’s easy to see why.

Heat and sweet are two traits we love with grilled foods. And it’s hard to think of two ingredients better suited to getting us there.

I started playing around with Hummell’s recipes and came up with my own versions. I also made a honey-habañero sauce with fresh mango.

Chimichurri is mainly a vinegary mixture or parsley and garlic developed in Argentina as a topping for grilled beef. Honey and habañero are not traditional ingredients, and the honey lessens the tartness of traditional chimichurri while the habañero increases the spicy heat, but adding them makes the sauce more versatile. I wouldn’t hesitate to use this on chicken, beef, pork or fish.

For the blueberry sauce, I settled on additions of onion, garlic, ketchup and lemon juice. For simplicity’s sake, you could go with berries, honey, habañero and a pinch of salt and still have some might taste. This makes a great wing sauce, but try it on ribs or other pork, too.

For the mango sauce, I used a similar base as for the blueberry sauce but omitted the ketchup and added ginger. This has an orange color that’ll brighten up any table.

With both the berry and mango sauces, I found that they can be a tad thick, depending on the fruit and how long you cook the mixture. A little water can help thin the sauce, but a somewhat neutral fruit juice is even better.

If you are not used to cooking with habañero chiles, be warned: They are hot. It’s worth it to don gloves before touching or chopping these. If you get any on your face or especially your eyes, it’s really going to burn.

For comparison’s sake, consider that habañeros have 100,000 to 350,000 Scoville units, compared to only 2,500 to 5,000 Scoville units for jalapenos.

I think that two habañeros for each cup of sauce is plenty — unseeded if you want to really feel the heat, or seeded if you want it more in the background.

Contact Michael Hastings at 336-727-7394 or mhastings@wsjournal.com.

Honey-Habanero Chimichurri

Ingredients:

2 to 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

½ cup chopped fresh parsley (or 1 cup firmly packed whole leaves)

½ teaspoon dried oregano

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

½ onion

2 habaneros (seeded for milder spice), chopped

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons honey

½ cup olive oil

Directions:

In a food processor, place the vinegar, parsley, oregano, garlic, onion, habaneros, salt, pepper and honey. Turn machine on and add olive oil until mixture is very finely chopped and creamy. Taste and adjust salt, pepper and vinegar as needed.

Serve room temperature.

— Recipe from Michael Hastings

Honey-Habañero Blueberry Sauce

Ingredients:

2 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen

2 habañero peppers (seeds removed for milder spice) and chopped

½ onion chopped

1 garlic clove, diced

¼ cup ketchup

¼ cup honey

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Apple or grape juice or water as needed

Directions:

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine all ingredients and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally.

Reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring, 15 to 20 minutes until berries and onions are soft.

Use an immersion blender, food processor or stand blend to puree the berries to desired consistency, adding salt and pepper to taste. Adjust sweetness with more lemon juice or honey if desired. If too thick, thin with a little juice or water as needed. Mixture may be smooth or chunky as desired. Serve warm.

— Recipe from Michael Hastings

Honey-Habañero Mango Sauce

Ingredients:

2 mangoes, peeled and chopped

½ onion

2 habañero peppers (seeded for milder spice), chopped

2 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons lime juice

¼ cup honey

½ cup apple or orange juice, as needed

Salt to taste

Directions:

Place mangoes, onion, habañero, garlic and olive oil in a skillet. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes, or until onion and mangoes are soft.

Add lime juice, honey and salt to taste. With an immersion blender or food processor or blender, puree until smooth. If too thick, thin with a little juice or water as needed. Serve warm.

— Recipe from Michael Hastings

