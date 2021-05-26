Honey and habañero: A perfect pair for grilling sauces

The other week I asked my Facebook friends to share some favorite grilling recipes for Memorial Day.
Justin Hummell shared a blueberry sauce and a chimichurri. Both had two things in common: honey and habañero chiles.
I started poking around the internet and I found a lot of other sauces for grilled foods that use honey and habañero. And it’s easy to see why.
Heat and sweet are two traits we love with grilled foods. And it’s hard to think of two ingredients better suited to getting us there.
I started playing around with Hummell’s recipes and came up with my own versions. I also made a honey-habañero sauce with fresh mango.
Chimichurri is mainly a vinegary mixture or parsley and garlic developed in Argentina as a topping for grilled beef. Honey and habañero are not traditional ingredients, and the honey lessens the tartness of traditional chimichurri while the habañero increases the spicy heat, but adding them makes the sauce more versatile. I wouldn’t hesitate to use this on chicken, beef, pork or fish.
For the blueberry sauce, I settled on additions of onion, garlic, ketchup and lemon juice. For simplicity’s sake, you could go with berries, honey, habañero and a pinch of salt and still have some might taste. This makes a great wing sauce, but try it on ribs or other pork, too.
For the mango sauce, I used a similar base as for the blueberry sauce but omitted the ketchup and added ginger. This has an orange color that’ll brighten up any table.
With both the berry and mango sauces, I found that they can be a tad thick, depending on the fruit and how long you cook the mixture. A little water can help thin the sauce, but a somewhat neutral fruit juice is even better.
If you are not used to cooking with habañero chiles, be warned: They are hot. It’s worth it to don gloves before touching or chopping these. If you get any on your face or especially your eyes, it’s really going to burn.
For comparison’s sake, consider that habañeros have 100,000 to 350,000 Scoville units, compared to only 2,500 to 5,000 Scoville units for jalapenos.
I think that two habañeros for each cup of sauce is plenty — unseeded if you want to really feel the heat, or seeded if you want it more in the background.
