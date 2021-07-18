 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot pepper flakes add zesty punch to sweet, spicy tuna dish
0 Comments

Hot pepper flakes add zesty punch to sweet, spicy tuna dish

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Sweet and spicy tuna. 

 Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service

Fresh tuna is coated with a sweet and spicy sauce for this quick summer supper. Vinegar sweetened with a little sugar, raisins, capers and sweet red onions is the base of the sauce. Hot pepper flakes add a zesty punch.

Frozen peas are used in the brown rice side dish. They can be quickly defrosted in the microwave for one minute or in a bowl of warm water for a minute.

Helpful hints:

  • You can use any type of onion.
  • You can use several drops of hot pepper sauce instead of hot pepper flakes.
  • You can use red wine vinegar instead of balsamic vinegar.

SWEET AND SPICY TUNA

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

3/4 pound fresh tuna steak, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 cup sliced red onion

3 tablespoons raisins

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons sugar

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons capers

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh mint torn into small pieces

Instructions:

Cut tuna into 1-inch pieces. Heat canola oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tuna and saute 2 minutes, stirring the pieces. Turn tuna over and saute another minute. Remove tuna to a plate and set aside. Add the onion to the skillet and saute 3 minutes. Stir in the raisins, pepper flakes and sugar. Add the vinegar and water. Simmer stirring often until syrupy, about 1 minute. Return tuna to the skillet and add the capers. Toss the ingredients together. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two dinner plates and sprinkle mint on top.

Nutrition per serving: 338 calories (23% from fat), 8.7 g fat (1 g saturated, 4.6 g monounsaturated), 78 mg cholesterol, 41.3 g protein, 21.8 g carbohydrates, 2.3 g fiber, 270 mg sodium.

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

BROWN RICE AND PEAS

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 package microwave brown rice (1 1/2 cups cooked)

1 cup frozen peas, defrosted

2 teaspoons canola oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups rice into a mixing bowl and reserve remaining rice for another time.

Add the peas, oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.

Nutrition per serving: 256 calories (22% from fat), 6.2 g fat (0.8 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 6.2 g protein, 43.9 g carbohydrates, 4.7 g fiber, 9 mg sodium.

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

A healthier alternative to coffee for your morning drink

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

entree-eating-20210628
Food & Cooking

Make your own ‘nice’ cream

  • Updated

Literally, think outside the box and make cleaned-up versions of your favorite treats. Skip the frozen desserts aisle at the grocery store and make your own fruit “nice” cream. This recipe is all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer — or anytime you want a refreshing treat.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News