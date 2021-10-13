It was chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate in cookie contest at the fair

It was a chocoholic’s dream at the Carolina Classic Fair when Brasstown Chocolate sponsored The Great Cookie Caper Special Fun Food Contestin Yesterday Village.

Twenty adults and three youths came up with cookies chock-full of Brasstown artisan chocolate, a Winston-Salem company.

Matthew Mayers took first place and $500 in the adult category with his chocolate almond cookies with ganache frosting.

“Years ago, we used to get Gourmet magazine and (my wife) would clip recipes,” he said. “So we had this peanut butter chocolate chip cookie with oats. I just used almond butter instead of peanut butter. And then I added a ganache with almonds on the top. Brasstown Chocolate isn’t very sweet, so the ganache added just a little extra sweetness to the cookie.”

Margaret Collins won second place and $200 for a classic chocolate chunk cookie. “I make it all the time,” she said of the basic recipe, but this was the first time she tried Brasstown Chocolate. “I had never been in Brasstown Chocolate before. I usually use Nestle’s. So I just went in there and asked for something that was closest to semisweet.”