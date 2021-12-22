Latest Jamie Oliver cookbook aims to gather folks together

British cookbook author Jamie Oliver wrote his latest book in reaction to all the social distancing we’ve done over the last 18 months or so during the coronavirus pandemic.
Titled “Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy” (Flatiron Books, $35), the book focuses on occasions when friends and family gather together.
The book is dedicated to Britain’s National Health Service and essential workers “for looking after us and keeping the nation going, enabling us to get back together.”
Given the recent news about a new variant of the COVID-19 virus, Oliver may have spoke, or published, too soon.
Yet the reality is that after almost two years of semi-isolation, most of us are more than ready to hold gatherings again. They might be smaller, with a hand-picked guest list, but they’re happening.
Oliver has organized the 130 recipes in “Together” by the occasion. Among them are Curry Night, Taco Party, Harvest Festival and Table for Two. The recipes are not all written for a crowd, but they are intended to let us celebrate through food.
Those chapters essentially translate to party menus. In other words, Oliver has helped with the party planning, often suggesting a dessert or cocktail to go along with an entrée and sides.
For example, the Taco Party menu includes chocolate semifreddo and tequila michelada to accompany slow-cooked pork belly on homemade tortillas, black beans and cheese, roasted pineapple, hot red pepper sauce, green salsa, and red cabbage.
Steak Night includes roasted sirloin steak with grilled and roasted potatoes, roasted red onions, watercress sauce and “amazing” bibb lettuce salad, accompanied by bloody Mary crumpets with smoked salmon and shrimp as an appetizer and caramelized pineapple tartlets.
Oliver also encourages readers to pick and choose individual recipes from different menus. “I’ve written each individual recipe so it works not only as an accompaniment to the wider meal, but as a standalone dish, giving you maximum flexibility,” he wrote.
Each recipe includes tips on making a dish, or parts of it, ahead of time.
Other main dishes in the book include fragrant squash curry, stuffed salmon, crispy pesto chicken, elegant tuna carpaccio, and an “epic” mixed roast of stuffed chicken, rolled pork belly and beef top-round roast — all of which cook together in the same pan.
Oliver loves his vegetables, so there are plenty of those, including hasselback potatoes, red slaw, pickled mixed vegetables, sticky eggplants and orange and fennel salad.
Desserts include silky white chocolate mousse, tangerine dream cake and banana panettone pudding.
Contact Michael Hastings at 336-727-7394 or mhastings@wsjournal.com.