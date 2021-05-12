Leftover ham and cheese puffs

When you serve a ham, there are always leftovers. But instead of slapping some slices between two pieces of bread with a dab of mustard or mayo, why not dice it up and use it as a filing for an elegant tart?

This tart recipe is so easy because you start with store-bought puff pastry sheets instead of stressing over homemade dough. The filling is a snap to pull together, too. Creamy bechamel sauce that binds the filling together requires just three ingredients and five minutes of cooking time.

Now, who doesn’t know how to chop up some ham and/or spinach?

Don’t forget the egg wash; it helps the pastries become shiny, golden-brown and super crispy.

The tarts can be served hot, or at room temperature.

Depending on how much filling is used, you can eat the tarts either with your hands or may require a knife and fork. Pair them with a crisp salad and you’ve got an easy, and elegant, dinner or brunch offering.