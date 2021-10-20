Local couple opens Cille and Scoe, a farm-to-table Southern eatery in the heart of downtown

Veteran Triad chef Sean Reaves and his wife, Tara Reaves, have become first-time restaurant owners with the Oct. 15 opening of Cille and Scoe at 312 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The restaurant is in the former 1618 Downtown location, next to Jerusalem Market and across the street from Cheesecakes by Alex. The name pays tribute to Sean Reaves’ grandparents and the love of cooking fresh, seasonal food that they instilled in him.

The Reaves describe Cille and Scoe as a modern Southern eatery that takes its cue from North Carolina’s produce and other local foods.

“Sean got started early with his love and passion from his grandparents,” Tara Reaves said. “They shared an acre plot in their backyard with a neighbor and his grandma kept a garden. He remembers picking things in the backyard, and watching the whole process as his grandma prepared them — that’s where he fell in love with cooking.”

Cille and Scoe is aiming to offer a fresh take on Southern cuisine, and they have an ambitious plan to serve food that is sourced almost exclusively from North Carolina.