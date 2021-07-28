Mango adds sweetness to salad supper

Sweet, juicy mangoes are in season now. They’re a treat, and a sweet and colorful addition to this salad supper.

Here are some tips on how to handle a mango.

Mangoes continue to ripen after they are picked. Keep them at room temperature until they yield to gentle pressure. To speed up the ripening, place mangoes in a covered bowl or paper bag.

The recipe calls for mango cubes. Here is a quick way to make them.

Slice off each side of the mango as close to the seed as possible. Take the mango half in your hand, skin side down. Score the fruit in a crisscross pattern to the skin. Bend the skin backwards so that the cubes pop up. Slice the cubes away from the skin. Score and slice any fruit left on the pit.

Helpful hints:

If mangoes aren’t available, use ripe peaches.

You can use reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing instead of the recipe given.