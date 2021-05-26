Med school cookbook is just what the doctors ordered

PITTSBURGH — Eva Roy was destined for a career in medicine. Her father, Bhola Roy, is a fourth-generation doctor, and it was only natural that she would follow in his footsteps.

She also knew that becoming a doctor is hard work. At the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, students are hit with a tremendous amount of information and are expected to learn it in short order.

"It's just all very quick," says Roy, 25, who is in her third year of med school.

What she didn't anticipate was that there would be so little instruction on diet and nutrition. While medical students learn plenty about anatomy, biochemistry and pharmacology, there is little discussion of "food as medicine." The knowledge gap on the connection between nutrition education and patient health is so significant that the Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic recently did a study on it.

"It's just sad," says Roy, who grew up in the kitchen with her father and still cooks with him on weekends.