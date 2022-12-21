Orange Honey Ginger Chicken with Red and Green Salad offers festive touch

Linda Gassenheimer
Tribune News Service
The sweet and tangy flavors of orange, honey and ginger coat the chicken for a quick, savory dinner. I like to use boneless chicken thighs instead of boneless chicken breast. They remain moist while cooking and have more flavor. The colorful Red and Green Salad adds a festive touch for this time of year.
Serve any type of bread with the chicken.
Make the salad first and place on two dinner plates. Add the chicken to the plates.
ORANGE HONEY GINGER CHICKEN
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients:
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs
2 teaspoons canola oil
1/2 cup fresh orange juice, divided use
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
2 scallions, sliced
2 slices whole wheat baguette
Directions:
Remove visible fat from chicken. Heat oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken.
Saute 3 minutes and turn chicken over and cook 3 more minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 to 170 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove the chicken and divide between the two dinner plates with the salad.
While chicken sautees, mix one tablespoon of the orange juice with the cornstarch in a small bowl. When the chicken is removed from the skillet, add the remaining orange juice, honey and ginger to the skillet. Add the cornstarch mixture and stir until sauce is smooth and thickens, about 1 minute. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Spoon sauce over chicken and sprinkle sesame seeds and sliced scallions on top.
Nutrition per serving: 454 calories (29% from fat), 14.4 g fat (2.3 g saturated, 5.8 g monounsaturated), 156 mg cholesterol, 37.1 g protein, 41.9 g carbohydrates, 2.1 g fiber, 296 mg sodium.
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
