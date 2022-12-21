Orange Honey Ginger Chicken with Red and Green Salad offers festive touch

ORANGE HONEY GINGER CHICKEN

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 teaspoons canola oil

1/2 cup fresh orange juice, divided use

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

2 scallions, sliced

2 slices whole wheat baguette

Directions:

Remove visible fat from chicken. Heat oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken.

Saute 3 minutes and turn chicken over and cook 3 more minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 to 170 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove the chicken and divide between the two dinner plates with the salad.

While chicken sautees, mix one tablespoon of the orange juice with the cornstarch in a small bowl. When the chicken is removed from the skillet, add the remaining orange juice, honey and ginger to the skillet. Add the cornstarch mixture and stir until sauce is smooth and thickens, about 1 minute. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Spoon sauce over chicken and sprinkle sesame seeds and sliced scallions on top.

Nutrition per serving: 454 calories (29% from fat), 14.4 g fat (2.3 g saturated, 5.8 g monounsaturated), 156 mg cholesterol, 37.1 g protein, 41.9 g carbohydrates, 2.1 g fiber, 296 mg sodium.

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer