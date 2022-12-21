 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Greensboro News & Record is partnering with Guilford Technical Community College who are sponsoring 1,250 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Orange Honey Ginger Chicken with Red and Green Salad offers festive touch

  • 0
FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Orange Honey Ginger Chicken with Red and Green Salad.

 Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service

The sweet and tangy flavors of orange, honey and ginger coat the chicken for a quick, savory dinner. I like to use boneless chicken thighs instead of boneless chicken breast. They remain moist while cooking and have more flavor. The colorful Red and Green Salad adds a festive touch for this time of year.

Helpful hints:

Serve any type of bread with the chicken.

Make the salad first and place on two dinner plates. Add the chicken to the plates.

ORANGE HONEY GINGER CHICKEN

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 teaspoons canola oil

1/2 cup fresh orange juice, divided use

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

2 scallions, sliced

2 slices whole wheat baguette

Directions:

Remove visible fat from chicken. Heat oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken.

Saute 3 minutes and turn chicken over and cook 3 more minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 to 170 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove the chicken and divide between the two dinner plates with the salad.

While chicken sautees, mix one tablespoon of the orange juice with the cornstarch in a small bowl. When the chicken is removed from the skillet, add the remaining orange juice, honey and ginger to the skillet. Add the cornstarch mixture and stir until sauce is smooth and thickens, about 1 minute. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Spoon sauce over chicken and sprinkle sesame seeds and sliced scallions on top.

Nutrition per serving: 454 calories (29% from fat), 14.4 g fat (2.3 g saturated, 5.8 g monounsaturated), 156 mg cholesterol, 37.1 g protein, 41.9 g carbohydrates, 2.1 g fiber, 296 mg sodium.

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

RED AND GREEN SALAD

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

4 cups washed, ready-to-eat salad greens

1 cup cherry tomatoes

2 ounces goat cheese

2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Directions:

Divide the salad greens between two dinner plates. Add the tomatoes and goat cheese. Drizzle the dressing on top.

Nutrition per serving: 113 calories (59% from fat), 7.4 g fat (4.1 g saturated, 2.3 g monounsaturated), 10.9 mg cholesterol, 6 g protein, 8.3 g carbohydrates, 3.1 g fiber, 147 mg sodium.

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Taco Bell is testing two new Mexican Pizza varieties

Taco Bell is testing two new Mexican Pizza varieties

For the unfamiliar, the Mexican Pizza consists of a flat, crispy tortilla covered with pizza sauce and either beans or ground beef. It's topped with another tortilla that's smothered with more sauce, cheese and tomatoes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans throw out 32% of the food they buy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert