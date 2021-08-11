Puttanesca Crostini is part of a feast of summer fishes

The Feast of the Seven Fishes is a much-anticipated holiday tradition for Italian-Americans, traditionally served on Christmas Eve to celebrate La Vigilia, the period of waiting for the Christ child’s birth.

Menus range from simple to over the top, with everything from squid, smelts and shrimp sharing the table with cod, octopus and lobster. The only rule is there has to be at least seven courses, each with a different seafood.

Summer is prime time to source seasonal, responsibly caught seafood like branzino, shrimp and octopus. To whet your appetite, DiAnoia’s Eatery in Pittsburgh’s Strip District is sharing Chef Tyler England’s recipe for Puttanesca Crostini.

Puttanesca is a simple and spicy sauce made with anchovies, olives, tomatoes, capers and garlic. It’s usually served on top of pasta but can also be enjoyed on toasted crostini as a summer appetizer, as it is here, or on crusty sandwich bread for lunch. I know there are rules about cheese and fish, but I think a dusting of grated Parmesan would add a lovely finish.

Puttanesca sauce is much loved because it usually comes together quickly, in less than 30 minutes. This version cooks a bit longer until it is thick and stew-like.