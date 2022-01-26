Readers share their favorite snow-day recipes

"I searched Google about 10 years ago and this was the first thing that popped up," Grimes said. "Made it, liked it, kept it. Kids liked it and my late mom loved it. Good enough for me."

Grimes added that he tends to go lighter on the cumin and heavier on the chili powder, so everyone should feel free to adjust the spices to their liking.

Despite the preponderance of soups, stews and chilis in answer to my Facebook question, readers did offer a few other suggestions.

Rebecca Clark Craps said that her family especially enjoys crepes on snow days.

"We made both sweet and savory but the smoked salmon that I posted is my personal favorite. We’ll eat them breakfast, lunch and dinner today with different fillings since it makes so many, haha," she wrote.

Her smoked-salmon crepes include a little creme fraiche (or mascarpone or whipped cream cheese) plus tomato, onion and capers.