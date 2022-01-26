 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Readers share their favorite snow-day recipes
When the weather outside is frightful, the cooking inside can be delightful — as readers demonstrated last week after a winter snowstorm left many folks stuck at home.

It was perfect opportunity to cook up a big pot of your favorite comfort food — something to warm you up after a day of sledding or shoveling the driveway.

A question on my Facebook page got more than 100 comments about readers' favorite things to cook when snowbound — along with a handful of recipes.

Chili was by far the most frequent answer to my question, followed closely by soups and stews of all varieties.

"I love soups, especially on cold winter nights," said Lee LaVallee.

"Soups and soups and more soups! Oh, and apple and key lime pies!" said Eva K. Bingham.

"Been eating a delicious vegan cabbage stew all week. Last week was clam chowder. I love soup breakfast, lunch and dinner. Why do I make so much?" said Liza Sprinkle Tamer.

"Soup/broth/stew/spaghetti/chili ... whatever the fridge leads me to," said Winston-Salem City Council member Jeff MacIntosh.

"Chilis, stews, braised meats, roasts, soups — anything involving a large Dutch oven," said Ginny Rutter.

"I just made a batch of pasta e fagioli. But I love making just about any soup from chicken to leek and potato," said cookbook author Damon Lee Fowler.

"Brunswick stew and cornbread. Yum!" said Peggy Slyman Reingold.

"I made oyster stew last weekend, but love any kind of soup — making tomato basil this weekend!" said Laura Wooten Hughes.

"I made tortilla soup, all the major needs: hot, stomach filling, comforting ... and fattening," said Christine Marshall.

Some other favorites included beef stew, gumbo, cheeseburger soup, vegetable soup, taco soup and bean soup.

One of the most frequently mentioned soups was lentil. Charlie Buchanan, a retired Winston-Salem Journal photographer, shared his recipes for lentil and Italian sausage soup. 

"I first had lentil and Italian sausage soup at The Carving Board several years ago. I thought it was great. I also thought that I could make that — so I tried putting it together and have adjusted it over time," Buchanan said.  "I just made it this week. Feel free to adjust with your expertise as needed. I probably have not made it exactly the same way twice."

Doug Grimes shared his favorite recipe for chili, a Wendy's copycat recipe that's as simple as it is satisfying.

"I searched Google about 10 years ago and this was the first thing that popped up," Grimes said. "Made it, liked it, kept it. Kids liked it and my late mom loved it. Good enough for me."

Grimes added that he tends to go lighter on the cumin and heavier on the chili powder, so everyone should feel free to adjust the spices to their liking.

Despite the preponderance of soups, stews and chilis in answer to my Facebook question, readers did offer a few other suggestions.

Rebecca Clark Craps said that her family especially enjoys crepes on snow days. 

"We made both sweet and savory but the smoked salmon that I posted is my personal favorite. We’ll eat them breakfast, lunch and dinner today with different fillings since it makes so many, haha," she wrote. 

Her smoked-salmon crepes include a little creme fraiche (or mascarpone or whipped cream cheese) plus tomato, onion and capers.

Lest we forget, quite a few readers like to bake during snow days. Bread is a popular choice for bakers. But Paula Nestlerode likes to bake strawberry cinnamon rolls. "It’s my grandmother’s recipe from years ago," Nestlerode said. "Our neighbor came Sunday night and plowed our driveway and lane with his tractor so I made these up Monday and shared with him."

Lisa Schaner shared a simple recipe for Spanish almond cake. Made with almond flour, it's gluten-free and takes less than five minutes to make the batter. It's almost a sort of tea cake — and would be great for breakfast. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream, it makes a nice treat with a hot beverage after a day out in the cold.

Last but not least, a couple of readers mentioned that they enjoy a nice cocktail when stuck inside on snow days. Kirk House favors a vodka martini though, unlike James Bond, House is adamant that his martini be stirred, not shaken. "Shaking it is more violent and will cause more ice to melt, watering down your vodka," House wrote. "A gentle swirl with the cocktail spoon is all that’s needed. Shaking it produces a weak drink; so there, Mr. Bond!"

Lentil and Italian sausage soup

Makes: 10 to 12 servings

Ingredients

1 pound dried lentils

¾ pound ground sweet Italian sausage (casing removed)

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 large celery stalk, roughly chopped

Splash of olive oil (optional)

2 cloves garlic, smashed and chopped

1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes with liquid

2 medium carrots, sliced on diagonal

1 heaping tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 bay leaf

Salt to taste (at end of cooking)

Directions

Presoak the lentils: Sort dried lentils and rinse in cold water. In a large saucepan place rinsed lentils and cover with an inch or more of water. Bring to a boil and vigorously boil two minutes. Cover and remove from heat. Let stand a couple of hours.

In a soup pot or Dutch oven, break up and brown the sausage. Add onions and celery. (Add a splash of olive oil if necessary to soften the onions.) Cook until onions are just softened.

Add garlic and cook till it smells good.

Add tomatoes and their liquid. Add carrots, parsley, oregano, red pepper, black pepper, and the bay leaf. Add presoaked lentils with soaking liquid and add enough water to cover the lentils by ½ inch. Bring to boil and turn down to low simmer with the pot covered until lentils are soft—about an hour. Stir occasionally and add water if needed to just keep lentils covered.

Toward the end of cooking, taste and add salt as needed. Remove bay leaf. Serve with crusty bread.

— Recipe submitted by Charlie Buchanan

Wendy's (copycat) chili

Makes: About 12 servings

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef

1 29-ounce can tomato sauce

1 29-ounce can kidney beans (with liquid)

1 29-ounce can pinto beans (with liquid)

1 cup diced onion (1 medium onion)

½ cup diced green chili pepper (2 jalapeno peppers)

¼ cup diced celery (1 stalk)

3 medium tomatoes, chopped

2 to 3 teaspoons cumin powder

3 tablespoons chili powder

1½ teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons salt, or to taste

2 cups water

Directions

Brown the ground beef in a skillet over medium heat. Drain off the fat.

In a large pot, combine the beef plus all the remaining ingredients, and bring to a simmer over low heat. Cook, stirring every 15 minutes, for 2 to 3 hours.

— Recipe from topsecretrecipes.com, submitted by Doug Grimes

Snow day smoked salmon crepes

Makes: 10 to 15 servings

Ingredients

For crepe batter:

4 large eggs

2¼ cups whole milk

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar (optional but encouraged)

For cooking:

1 tablespoon high temperature, flavorless oil (canola, grapeseed, safflower)

1 to 2 tablespoons butter

For filling:

1 or 2 tablespoons creme fraiche per crepe (or mascarpone or whipped cream cheese)

3 to 4 thinly sliced pieces smoked salmon

For garnish:

1 tablespoon capers

1 tablespoon diced red onion

2 teaspoons Everything Bagel seasoning (or more to taste)

2 to 3 slices of thinly sliced tomatoes (optional)

Smoked salmon rose (optional)

Directions

Combine all ingredients for the crepe batter in a blender and blend until smooth. Place batter, covered, into the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours. Batter can also be made the day before and refrigerated overnight.

Rub a small amount of the oil onto a large stainless-steel skillet. A nonstick pan may also be used. Heat the pan over medium to medium-high heat. The toughest part of making the perfect crepe is getting the temperature right, so it will require some experimentation. The first crepe or two are usually throwaways until the temperature is set correctly.

Add a small pat of butter to the heated pan, and swirl it around to coat the pan. Immediately pour about ¼ cup of the batter into the center of the skillet then tilt the pan in a circular motion so the batter coats the surface as evenly as possible. Let the crepe cook a few seconds then when batter loses its shine and is no longer liquid, flip the crepe and cook on other side, about 30 seconds, until crepe is easy to lift it from the pan. (Troubleshooting: If the crepes are sticking to the pan the temperature is likely too low. Experiment with slight adjustments until you find a temperature that works for your stove. If the crepes are cooking too quickly (getting crispy) or appear to be burning the temperature is likely too high.)

Stack cooked crepes on a plate, and repeat cooking process until all batter is used.

To fill each crepe, place the prettiest side of the crepe face down. Then spread 1 to 2 tablespoons of creme fraiche onto the surface of the crepe. Lay 3 to 4 thin slices of smoked salmon on one half of the crepe. Add tomatoes now if desired (or wait and put tomatoes on top of crepe). Fold the crepe in half, then in half again to make a triangular shape.

To garnish, sprinkle capers, onions, and Everything Bagel seasoning over the top of the crepe. Add tomatoes if they were not placed inside crepe. For a garnish, roll a thin slice of smoked salmon into a rose shape if desired and place on top.

— Recipe from Rebecca Clark Craps

Spanish almond cake

Makes: A 9-inch cake, or 8 servings

Ingredients

3 large eggs

1 cup white sugar

2 cups blanched almond flour

Pinch salt

2 teaspoons lemon juice or zest (or almond extract)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Brown or turbinado sugar

Sliced blanched almonds

Powdered sugar

Whipped cream

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch tart, pie or springform pan. (You also can line the pan with parchment paper and grease that to make the cake easier to remove.)

Beat the eggs in a bowl. Beat in in sugar, then the almond flour and salt until well-combined. The batter should be quite thick. Pour into greased pan.Sprinkle with just a little bit brown sugar a small handful of almonds.

Bake in middle rack of oven until golden and the center feels firm when gently pressed, about 35 minutes.

Cool in pan for 10 minutes, then run a knife around the edges to loosen them. Leave the cake in the pan or remove it as desired, but and let cool completely before cutting. Serve with fresh whipped cream.

— Recipe adapted from Lisa Schaner

Vodka martini

Ingredients

Covington “sweet potato” vodka (see note)

Large (queen size at least) olives, either Greek black or stuffed green olives

Directions

Chill a clear martini glass (glass, not plastic or metal) by filling with ice cubes and water for a few minutes.

Drain glass and add 3 olives. In a cocktail shaker, place a few ice cubes and add enough vodka to approximately fill your glass. Use a long spoon to gently swirl the vodka and ice together. Do not shake because that will melt the ice. A minute or so of gentle stirring is all it needs to chill the vodka.

Place strainer over glass and strain chilled vodka into glass until full. (Quickly remove strainer lest it freeze on top of the glass.)

Note: Covington is available in the North Carolina section of local ABC stores.

—Recipe from Kirk House

