Readers share their favorite snow-day recipes

When the weather outside is frightful, the cooking inside can be delightful — as readers demonstrated last week after a winter snowstorm left many folks stuck at home.
It was perfect opportunity to cook up a big pot of your favorite comfort food — something to warm you up after a day of sledding or shoveling the driveway.
A question on my Facebook page got more than 100 comments about readers' favorite things to cook when snowbound — along with a handful of recipes.
Chili was by far the most frequent answer to my question, followed closely by soups and stews of all varieties.
"I love soups, especially on cold winter nights," said Lee LaVallee.
"Soups and soups and more soups! Oh, and apple and key lime pies!" said Eva K. Bingham.
"Been eating a delicious vegan cabbage stew all week. Last week was clam chowder. I love soup breakfast, lunch and dinner. Why do I make so much?" said Liza Sprinkle Tamer.
"Soup/broth/stew/spaghetti/chili ... whatever the fridge leads me to," said Winston-Salem City Council member Jeff MacIntosh.
"Chilis, stews, braised meats, roasts, soups — anything involving a large Dutch oven," said Ginny Rutter.
"I just made a batch of pasta e fagioli. But I love making just about any soup from chicken to leek and potato," said cookbook author Damon Lee Fowler.
"Brunswick stew and cornbread. Yum!" said Peggy Slyman Reingold.
"I made oyster stew last weekend, but love any kind of soup — making tomato basil this weekend!" said Laura Wooten Hughes.
"I made tortilla soup, all the major needs: hot, stomach filling, comforting ... and fattening," said Christine Marshall.
Some other favorites included beef stew, gumbo, cheeseburger soup, vegetable soup, taco soup and bean soup.
One of the most frequently mentioned soups was lentil. Charlie Buchanan, a retired Winston-Salem Journal photographer, shared his recipes for lentil and Italian sausage soup.
"I first had lentil and Italian sausage soup at The Carving Board several years ago. I thought it was great. I also thought that I could make that — so I tried putting it together and have adjusted it over time," Buchanan said. "I just made it this week. Feel free to adjust with your expertise as needed. I probably have not made it exactly the same way twice."
Doug Grimes shared his favorite recipe for chili, a Wendy's copycat recipe that's as simple as it is satisfying.
"I searched Google about 10 years ago and this was the first thing that popped up," Grimes said. "Made it, liked it, kept it. Kids liked it and my late mom loved it. Good enough for me."
Grimes added that he tends to go lighter on the cumin and heavier on the chili powder, so everyone should feel free to adjust the spices to their liking.
Despite the preponderance of soups, stews and chilis in answer to my Facebook question, readers did offer a few other suggestions.
Rebecca Clark Craps said that her family especially enjoys crepes on snow days.
"We made both sweet and savory but the smoked salmon that I posted is my personal favorite. We’ll eat them breakfast, lunch and dinner today with different fillings since it makes so many, haha," she wrote.
Her smoked-salmon crepes include a little creme fraiche (or mascarpone or whipped cream cheese) plus tomato, onion and capers.
Lest we forget, quite a few readers like to bake during snow days. Bread is a popular choice for bakers. But Paula Nestlerode likes to bake strawberry cinnamon rolls. "It’s my grandmother’s recipe from years ago," Nestlerode said. "Our neighbor came Sunday night and plowed our driveway and lane with his tractor so I made these up Monday and shared with him."
Lisa Schaner shared a simple recipe for Spanish almond cake. Made with almond flour, it's gluten-free and takes less than five minutes to make the batter. It's almost a sort of tea cake — and would be great for breakfast. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream, it makes a nice treat with a hot beverage after a day out in the cold.
Last but not least, a couple of readers mentioned that they enjoy a nice cocktail when stuck inside on snow days. Kirk House favors a vodka martini though, unlike James Bond, House is adamant that his martini be stirred, not shaken. "Shaking it is more violent and will cause more ice to melt, watering down your vodka," House wrote. "A gentle swirl with the cocktail spoon is all that’s needed. Shaking it produces a weak drink; so there, Mr. Bond!"
336-727-7394
@mhastingswsj