Really awesome black bean burgers

If you’re not a fan of veggie burgers, I can probably guess why.

Too often these plant-based patties masquerading as the cookout standard are either mushy or completely crumble the second you take a bite.

This recipe from Serious Eats will change your mind.

The secret is in the ingredients. J. Kenji Lopez-Alt solves the problem of mushy texture by partially dehydrating the burgers’ protein source — canned black beans — in the oven. His recipe also adds chopped cashews for texture and panko breadcrumbs to help bind the patties, without making them too soft.

Sautéed onions, poblano peppers, garlic and a touch of smoky heat from chipotle chile, meanwhile, add depth to the patties without overpowering the flavor of the roasted beans.

The final tip is to cook the patties gently, over moderate heat in a skillet. You also can grill the burgers, but be sure to brush the patties with oil before placing them over the heat — it will help them to brown more evenly, while also preventing them from sticking to the grates.