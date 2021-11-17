Recipe Swap: All the comfort of apple pie in an easy bread pudding

Apple bread pudding can be served with vanilla ice cream.
Apples are cooked for a few minutes in a skillet with butter, sugar and spices to soften them before baking with the bread-pudding mixture.
Michael Hastings
Winston-Salem Journal
If you like apple pie but want something a little different — or just are intimidated by pie crust — try this recipe for apple bread pudding.
This warm dessert can be assembled in about 15 minutes and requires no special skill. And it is pretty enough for the Thanksgiving table.
This can be made with a variety of styles of bread — just avoid strongly flavored multigrain or seed breads. French or Italian or even brioche are popular choices for bread pudding.
Croissants give less structure but add buttery flavor. Sourdough gives the bread pudding a good texture and balances the sweetness. You can even use plain or glazed doughnuts — but watch your sugar. Glazed doughnuts in bread pudding may not need any added sugar at all.
If desired, add ½ cup raisins. Add them with the apples in the skillet to plump them a bit.
Apple bread pudding
Ingredients
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for dish
2 cups half-and-half (or whole milk)
4 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon salt
8 ounces bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 6 cups)
2 Granny Smith apples, peeled cored and finely chopped (about 2 cups)
⅔ cup light brown sugar
⅓ cup granulated sugar
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
Pinch ground cloves
Pinch ground allspice
Vanilla ice cream, for serving
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees with rack in oven’s lower third. Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk half-and-half, eggs, vanilla and salt. Add bread and toss to coat. Let sit about 15 minutes, so that that bread absorbs some of the liquid. Butter a 2-quart baking dish or 9-inch pie pan.
Melt the 3 tablespoons butter in a large skillet or saucepan over medium heat. Immediately stir in apples, both sugars and the spices. Cook, stirring, about 10 minutes to slightly soften the apples. Remove from heat and let cool slightly before stirring into the bread mixture.
Add apples to bread mixture. Stir to combine, then transfer to buttered baking dish. Place dish on a baking sheet and bake uncovered about 45 minutes, until custard is set and top is golden. A knife inserted near the middle should come out clean. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
— Recipe from Michael Hastings
