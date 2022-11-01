 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Apple brandy cake offers a slice of fall flavor

Autumn is for Apple Cakes
Lauren Carroll, Winston-Salem Journal

Apples and fall baking spices come together in this simple spice cake that is loaded with fresh apples and just a splash of apple brandy.

Feel free to sub another neutral liquor or to replace the brandy with water if desired.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Apple brandy cake

Ingredients

5 tablespoons apple brandy

4 cups peeled, chopped apples

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons grated nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped nuts

1 cup raisins

2 eggs

2 cups sugar

½ cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Powdered sugar, for topping

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. (If desired, line pan with foil and grease foil to make for easier removal of cake.)

Sprinkle brandy over apples; set aside.

In a bowl, combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and salt. Stir in nuts and raisins. In a second bowl, beat eggs, then add sugar, oil and vanilla and beat well.

Blend egg mixture into flour mixture. Stir in apples. Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake 50 minutes to 1 hour, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Remove from pan and cool on a wire rack.

Once cool, sprinkle with powdered sugar. Cut into squares to serve.

Recipe submitted by Mary Samuels

