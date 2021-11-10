Recipe Swap: Butternut squash lasagna is made for fall

Butternut squash makes for delicious vegetarian comfort food when paired with noodles and cheese in this white (tomato-free) lasagna.

Garlic, nutmeg and sage supplement the ricotta and Parmesan cheeses in giving this dish plenty of flavor.

It makes for a satisfying vegetarian main dish on an autumn evening, but it also works as a dish with roast chicken or other meats.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.