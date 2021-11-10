Recipe Swap: Butternut squash lasagna is made for fall

Butternut squash makes for delicious vegetarian comfort food when paired with noodles and cheese in this white (tomato-free) lasagna.
Garlic, nutmeg and sage supplement the ricotta and Parmesan cheeses in giving this dish plenty of flavor.
It makes for a satisfying vegetarian main dish on an autumn evening, but it also works as a dish with roast chicken or other meats.
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Ingredients:
3 to 4 pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces
2 to 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and freshly ground pepper
¾ cup heavy cream
⅓ cup chopped fresh sage leaves
1 pound whole- or skim-milk ricotta cheese
2 cups finely grated Parmesan cheese (about 6.5 ounces), divided use
2 large egg yolks
2 garlic cloves, pressed or minced
Pinch freshly grated nutmeg
Salt and black pepper
6 to 8 lasagna noodles, cooked (or use uncooked oven-ready noodles)
Instructions:
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place squash on a large baking sheet, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Gently toss to combine.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes, until tender. (Alternatively, whole or halved butternut squash can be baked for about 1 hour or until tender.
Scoop out and discard the seeds and scrape the flesh from the peel, then mash in a bowl with salt and pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
In a small saucepan or in the microwave, heat the cream and sage to a simmer. Set aside to cool to lukewarm. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees.
In a medium bowl, stir together the ricotta, 1½ cups Parmesan, yolks, garlic, nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the cream mixture.
Spread ½ cup of ricotta mixture in a 8- or 9-inch square baking dish. Top with a layer of noodles, cutting or tearing them so they fit with only a little or no overlap. Spread half of the butternut squash mixture over noodles. Top with a layer of noodles. Spread 1 cup of ricotta mixture over noodles. Repeat to layer remaining noodles, squash and ricotta. Sprinkle remaining ½ cup of Parmesan over top layer of ricotta.
Cover dish with foil, place on a rimmed baking sheet, and bake 30 minutes.
Remove foil and bake about 15 minutes more, until dish browned, hot and bubbly, and the pasta is tender. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes before slicing and serving.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
