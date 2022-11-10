Recipe Swap: Butternut squash satisfies those fall soup cravings

Michael Hastings
Winston-Salem Journal
Butternut squash is plentiful in the markets now.
Cutting one up takes a few minutes, but I still like to buy the squash whole because it is freshest that way.
If buying pre-cut squash, be sure to inspect them closely for freshness. Cut squash will keep a few days in an airtight container, but after that it starts to deteriorate. That’s another reason I like the whole squash — they keep a long time, even at room temperature, thanks to that hard skin.
I sometimes roast the squash and eat it as a hot side dish, or toss some in a salad. But my most common use is a pureed soup. The accompanying recipe is an all-purpose one that I vary just slightly each time to change up the flavors.
Thyme is my go-to herb for this soup, but sometimes I substitute cumin, smoked paprika or both. Fresh ginger is another favorite variation. And curry powder works great, too.
The squash also plays nicely with Cajun and southwestern ingredients.
Pureed butternut squash soup
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
1 large butternut squash (2 to 3 pounds)
2 tablespoons butter or olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
2 carrots, peeled and chopped
2 cloves minced garlic, optional
1 teaspoon dried thyme or 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Pinch cayenne pepper
6 to 8 cups chicken broth, vegetable broth, water or a combination
½ cup heavy cream (optional)
Juice of 1 lemon or more to taste
Directions
Peel the squash, remove the stringy insides and seeds, and cut into chunks. Set aside.
Heat butter or oil over medium heat. Add onion, celery, carrot and cook until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds. Add squash, 1 teaspoon salt and some ground black pepper and cayenne. Stir well.
Add 6 cups broth or water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and gently simmer until squash is completely soft, about 30 minutes.
Use an immersion handheld blender to puree the soup in the pot or blend in a stand blender. If soup is too thick, add a little stock or water. Mix in cream, if using. Add lemon juice, taste and adjust seasonings, then serve.
Variations:
- Stir in ½ cup buttermilk, plain yogurt or coconut milk in place of the cream.
- Add ¼ cup orange juice and a tablespoon or two of honey.
- Add 1 teaspoon smoked paprika.
- Replace thyme with 1 tablespoon curry powder or garam masala.
- Replace thyme with 1 tablespoon minced fresh gingerroot.
- Replace thyme with 1 tablespoon ground cumin or ½ tablespoon cumin and ½ tablespoon smoked paprika.
- Add 2 minced chipotles in adobo sauce
Recipe from Michael Hastings
