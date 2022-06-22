 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Cherry pie took first place at fairgrounds contest

  • 0

Gabrielle Turner recently won first place in the Berry Pie Contest at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Market with this flaky cherry pie.

Turner said she considers herself an experienced baker — except when it comes to pies.

“I grew up entering food contests at the fair when I was a kid. I make cakes, cupcakes, cookies. But I’m relatively new to pies.”

Pies, she said, can be a bit demanding. “I think there’s a certain dedication, technique and precision that goes into it. You can’t rush it. You have to be meticulous about it. I probably had a lot more failures than successes.”

She was happy with the pie she made for the contest, though. She said that not overworking the dough helps make a flaky crust. “It’s OK to have chunks of butter, as long as they’re smashed,” she said.

She also believes it’s important to keep the dough could.

“Everything is cold from from start to finish (until it goes into the oven). I use butter straight from the refrigerator. I use ice water. And I chill my dough after I roll it, usually for two or three hours. The dough really needs time to rest.”

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Fresh Summer Cherry Pie

Makes: 1 pie

Ingredients:

Crust:

1⅔ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 sticks cold butter

½ cup cold water

Filling:

5 cups pitted cherries

Juice of 1 lemon

⅓ cup tapioca flour

1 cup sugar

Egg wash for crust:

1 egg

1 tablespoon or so heavy cream

Pinch salt

Pinch sugar

Directions:

For the crust, whisk flour, sugar and salt. Cube the butter and add to the flour mixture, cutting in the butter (with a cutter or fork) until mixture is crumbly. Add ice water and knead until it comes together. Divide in half. Roll it briefly into a disc, wrap and refrigerate dough for at least an hour, preferably 2 or 3 hours.

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Combine all the filling ingredients in a bowl, then placed in chilled pie crust. Remove dough from fridge. Roll half briefly onto floured surface. Place parchment paper on top and roll it further into large circle. Place in bottom of pie pan, pressing into corners. Place in fridge while rolling remaining dough.

Roll second half of dough. Cut lattice strips out of remaining rolled crust if desired, or simply place a whole top crust on pie. Cut off any excess overhanging bits of dough. Crimp edges. Mix the egg, cream, salt and sugar, and brush that on the top crust. (Refrigerate if not yet ready to bake.)

Bake 60 to 70 minutes. Check occasionally during second half and, if edges are browning too much, cover the rim with a piece or two or foil.

Recipe submitted by Gabrielle Turner

