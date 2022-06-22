Recipe Swap: Cherry pie took first place at fairgrounds contest

Gabrielle Turner recently won first place in the Berry Pie Contest at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Market with this flaky cherry pie.

Turner said she considers herself an experienced baker — except when it comes to pies.

“I grew up entering food contests at the fair when I was a kid. I make cakes, cupcakes, cookies. But I’m relatively new to pies.”

Pies, she said, can be a bit demanding. “I think there’s a certain dedication, technique and precision that goes into it. You can’t rush it. You have to be meticulous about it. I probably had a lot more failures than successes.”

She was happy with the pie she made for the contest, though. She said that not overworking the dough helps make a flaky crust. “It’s OK to have chunks of butter, as long as they’re smashed,” she said.

She also believes it’s important to keep the dough could.

“Everything is cold from from start to finish (until it goes into the oven). I use butter straight from the refrigerator. I use ice water. And I chill my dough after I roll it, usually for two or three hours. The dough really needs time to rest.”

