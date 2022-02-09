Recipe Swap: Classic Linzer cookies to say 'I love you' on Valentine's Day

Some cookies stand the test of time, and the classic Linzer cookie is one of them.

The recipe below is for heart-shaped Linzer cookies that are flavored with hazelnut and chocolate and have raspberry jam in the middle.

They aren’t the simplest cookies, but they are simpler than many Valentine’s cakes. And the elegant look and taste is worth the effort.

Note that you need two sizes of heart-shaped cookie cutters for this recipe. If the heart-shaped cutters aren’t available, you could use round biscuit cutters instead.

This recipe is from Tate’s Bake Shop in Southhampton, N.Y., and is included in the book “Baking for Friends” by Tate’s Katherine King.

