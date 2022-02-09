Recipe Swap: Classic Linzer cookies to say 'I love you' on Valentine's Day

Some cookies stand the test of time, and the classic Linzer cookie is one of them.
The recipe below is for heart-shaped Linzer cookies that are flavored with hazelnut and chocolate and have raspberry jam in the middle.
They aren’t the simplest cookies, but they are simpler than many Valentine’s cakes. And the elegant look and taste is worth the effort.
Note that you need two sizes of heart-shaped cookie cutters for this recipe. If the heart-shaped cutters aren’t available, you could use round biscuit cutters instead.
This recipe is from Tate’s Bake Shop in Southhampton, N.Y., and is included in the book “Baking for Friends” by Tate’s Katherine King.
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.
Tate's Bake Shop Linzer heart cookies
Makes: 20 sandwich cookies
Ingredients
2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 cup cornstarch
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ pound (3 sticks) salted butter, at room temperature
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 large egg, at room temperature
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 cups toasted, skinned and very finely chopped hazelnuts
6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, very finely chopped
½ cup seedless raspberry jam
½ cup confectioners’ sugar for sifting
Directions
Sift the flour, cornstarch, and salt into a medium bowl. In a large bowl, beat the butter and confectioners’ sugar with an electric mixer set on high speed until combined, about 1 minute. Beat in the egg and vanilla, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. With the mixer on low speed, mix in the flour mixture, just until combined. Mix in the hazelnuts and chocolate.
Gather up the dough and shape it into a flat disk. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours. (The dough can be refrigerated for up to 1 day. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes to soften slightly before rolling.)
Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough to a round about ¼-inch thick. Use a 3½-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut out the cookies as close as possible to avoid excess scraps. Arrange the hearts about 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheets. Gather up the dough scraps and gently knead together, and cut out more cookies. If the dough becomes too soft to roll out, refrigerate until chilled. You should have 40 cookies. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Position the oven racks in the top third and center of the oven and preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
Use a 1-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut out the centers of 20 cookies. These will be the cookie tops. (You can bake the mini hearts to nibble on later! Don’t throw away or re-roll.) Bake, switching the position of the baking sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking, until the cookies begin to brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Sift some of the ½ cup of confectioners’ sugar over the hot cut-out cookies. Let cool completely on the baking sheets.
Spread the jam on the cookie bottoms, leaving an 1/8-inch border around the edges. Add the tops, sugared sides up, and press together gently. Just before serving, sift the remaining confectioners’ sugar over the cookies.
Note: Be sure to chop the nuts and chocolate very fine in a food processor, or else the dough will be too rough-textured to roll out smoothly. Use the pulse button to chop them so the friction doesn’t warm them.
— Recipe from “Baking for Friends” by Katherine King
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.