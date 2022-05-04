Recipe Swap: Coconut adds loads of tropical taste to oven-fried shrimp

This recipe for coconut shrimp saves some effort — and cleanup — by cooking the shrimp in the oven instead of frying them.

The coconut, which toasts while the shrimp cook, adds a lot of flavor here. Just be sure to use unsweetened coconut.

Coconut shrimp go well with a variety of dipping sauces, including mango chutney, chili sauce or sriracha ketchup.

