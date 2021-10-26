Recipe Swap: Cranberry pumpkin cookies sweeten up the fall kitchen

If you want to make some homemade treats this Halloween — or anytime this fall — try this easy recipe for cranberry pumpkin cookies.
The recipe calls for whole-wheat flour rather than the usual all-purpose, but you probably won’t notice. Still, you can substitute all-purpose if you want.
You can leave out the walnuts or substitute pecans if desired. Or get a little decadent and trade the nuts for a cup of chocolate chips.
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.
Cranberry Pumpkin Cookies
Ingredients
2 cups whole-wheat (or all-purpose) flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup canola oil
¼ cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 cup pumpkin (canned)
1 cup dried cranberries
1 cup chopped walnuts
36 walnut halves for topping, if desired
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Combine flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt in medium bowl. Beat oil, butter and brown sugar with hand mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, vanilla and pumpkin. Add flour mixture gradually to the wet mixture and beat at low speed until blended well. Add in dried cranberries and walnuts and stir by hand to mix well.
Drop tablespoonfuls of mixture onto ungreased cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Flatten slightly with backside of spoon if desired and put walnut piece on each cookie.
Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Let cookies cool for 1 minute on cookie sheet before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.
— Recipe from uscranberries.com
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.