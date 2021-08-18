Recipe Swap: Dress up salmon with a fresh, summery salsa

Grilled corn along with avocado and tomatoes make for a nice summery salsa for salmon.

It’s a dish that’s as colorful as it is tasty.

If you’re heating up the grill for the fish, why not grill the corn, too? You also could char the jalapeño if you want.

Don’t skip the lime here. The citrus really complements the salmon.

