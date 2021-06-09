 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe Swap: Fennel adds a wonderful crunch and mild anise flavor to salads
0 Comments
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Fennel adds a wonderful crunch and mild anise flavor to salads

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fennel

Natural matches for fennel in salad include such citrus as lemon and orange, pears and apples and olives, such as in this fennel and orange salad.

 Andrew Dye, Winston-Salem Journal

Fennel is an often-overlooked vegetable that can liven up a lot of dishes. In particular, it makes delicious salads — usually taking the place of lettuce or other greens. It most often is sliced thin on a mandoline or the slicing blade of a food processor for best effect.

Fennel, a native of the Mediterranean, offers a crispy crunch reminiscent of celery and a delightfully mild licorice or anise flavor that complements a wide range of foods, especially seafood.

Local fennel is available now in farmers markets.

It often is sold with its greens, which can be used as an herb, particularly as a substitute for dill.

Raw fennel also makes a nice slaw tossed with a bit of rice-wine vinegar, salt and pepper. And it goes well with such cheeses as blue cheese and Parmesan and with such nuts as walnuts and pecans.

Natural matches for fennel in salad include such citrus as lemon and orange, pears and apples and olives. It works as a good substitute for celery. That accounts for it occasionally showing up in recipes for Thanksgiving stuffing or dressing.

Raw fennel also makes a nice slaw tossed with a bit of rice-wine vinegar, salt and pepper. And it goes well with such cheeses as blue cheese and Parmesan and with such nuts as walnuts and pecans.

The recipe below pairs fennel with orange and pine nuts, but feel free to substitute other citrus or nuts.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Fennel and Orange Salad

Makes: 4 servings

1 fennel bulb

¼ thinly sliced red onion

2 oranges

10 pitted green olives (optional)

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch sugar, optional

¼ cup pine nuts, toasted

2 ounces Parmesan, shaved or freshly grated

1. Trim end of fennel bulb and core it. Thinly slice the fennel, preferably on a mandolin or slicing blade of a food processor. Toss with the onion in a bowl. Slice the pitted olives, if using, and toss with fennel mixture. Peel and pith oranges, slice and then cut the slices into halves or quarters. Set aside.

2. Whisk lemon juice, salt and pepper with the olive oil. Taste and, if desired, add a pinch of sugar. Add about half of the vinaigrette to the fennel mixture. Taste and add more dressing as needed.

3. Divide salad among four plates. Top each with a few orange segments, some pine nuts and cheese. Serve immediately.

— Recipe from Michael Hastings

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Healthy food is good for your mental health

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recipe of the Day: Lobster Roll
Food & Cooking

Recipe of the Day: Lobster Roll

  • Updated

There's no reason why lobster rolls should be relegated to beachy vacations and road trips through New England. The essence of the lobster salad is super easy to replicate at home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News