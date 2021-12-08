Recipe Swap: Ginger and cardamom come together in this distinctive Christmas cookie

This distinctive Christmas cookie ran in the Winston-Salem Journal in 2006 in a story about Sharon Johe of Lewisville, who would bake more than 50 kinds of cookies for a holiday open house each year.
Cardamom, a spice native to India and Indonesia, was not a popular flavor in the United States in 2006. But it has become much better known since — especially among bakers, who like it for its aromatic, complex flavor. It goes especially well with ginger, and it is used in savory as well as sweet dishes.
