Recipe Swap: Ginger and cardamom come together in this distinctive Christmas cookie
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Ginger and cardamom come together in this distinctive Christmas cookie

Candied Ginger Cardamom Bars

Cardamom ginger bars made by Sharon Johe of Lewisville in 2006.

 Bruce Chapman, Winston-Salem Journal

This distinctive Christmas cookie ran in the Winston-Salem Journal in 2006 in a story about Sharon Johe of Lewisville, who would bake more than 50 kinds of cookies for a holiday open house each year.

Cardamom, a spice native to India and Indonesia, was not a popular flavor in the United States in 2006. But it has become much better known since — especially among bakers, who like it for its aromatic, complex flavor. It goes especially well with ginger, and it is used in savory as well as sweet dishes.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Candied ginger cardamom bars

Makes: 24 bars

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1½ teaspoons ground cardamom

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) chilled, unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes

1 egg, beaten, divided use

¾ cup finely chopped crystallized ginger

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Blend flour, sugar, cinnamon, cardamom and salt in food processor. Add butter, using pulses until coarse meal forms. Add 2 tablespoons of the beaten egg; blend until moist crumbs form. Stir in ginger.

2. Press dough evenly in pan. Brush with remaining egg. Using a sharp knife, score top of dough in a diamond pattern. Bake about 40 minutes. Cool completely.

3. When cool, cut into three long rectangles, then into 8 pieces each.

— Sharon Johe got this recipe, a personal favorite, from Bon Appetit.

