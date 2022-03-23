Recipe Swap: Gouda and grapes add twist to a main-dish chicken salad

This chicken dish is perfect for a warm spring lunch or light supper. It uses radicchio and endive in place of lettuce, but feel free to substitute your favorite greens. The grapes and gouda cheese provide a sweet-salty counterpoint.
