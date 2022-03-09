Recipe Swap: Irish stew warms the heart and soul for St. Patrick's Day

I don’t make Irish stew every St. Patrick’s Day, but when I do, I realize it sure gives corned beef and cabbage a run for its money, at least for me.
So if you love lamb as much as I do, give this a try.
The carrots and parsley may not be traditional, but I like them.
Irish stew
Makes: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
2½ pounds potatoes, peeled and sliced ½ inch thick
3 to 4 carrots, sliced ½ inch thick
Salt and pepper
2 onions, sliced
2½ pounds lamb, trimmed of excess fat, cut into 1-inch cubes
Chopped fresh parsley
Water
Directions
Heat oven to 325 degrees. In a Dutch oven or casserole dish, spread a single layer of potatoes and carrots and season generously with salt and pepper. Top with a layer of onions. Add a layer of lamb, and season with salt and pepper. Throw in a handful of chopped parsley. Repeat layers, seasoning with more salt and pepper and ending with potatoes. Add enough water to barely cover.
Bring pot to a boil on the stove. Skim surface.
Cover pot and transfer to oven. Cook until meat and potatoes are tender, about 2 hours. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed. If desired, garnish with more chopped parsley.
— Recipe from Michael Hastings
