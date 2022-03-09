 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap: Irish stew warms the heart and soul for St. Patrick's Day
Irish Stew
Winston-Salem Journal

I don’t make Irish stew every St. Patrick’s Day, but when I do, I realize it sure gives corned beef and cabbage a run for its money, at least for me.

So if you love lamb as much as I do, give this a try.

The carrots and parsley may not be traditional, but I like them.

Irish stew

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

2½ pounds potatoes, peeled and sliced ½ inch thick

3 to 4 carrots, sliced ½ inch thick

Salt and pepper

2 onions, sliced

2½ pounds lamb, trimmed of excess fat, cut into 1-inch cubes

Chopped fresh parsley

Water

Directions

Heat oven to 325 degrees. In a Dutch oven or casserole dish, spread a single layer of potatoes and carrots and season generously with salt and pepper. Top with a layer of onions. Add a layer of lamb, and season with salt and pepper. Throw in a handful of chopped parsley. Repeat layers, seasoning with more salt and pepper and ending with potatoes. Add enough water to barely cover.

Bring pot to a boil on the stove. Skim surface.

Cover pot and transfer to oven. Cook until meat and potatoes are tender, about 2 hours. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed. If desired, garnish with more chopped parsley.

— Recipe from Michael Hastings

