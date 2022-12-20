 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Greensboro News & Record is partnering with Guilford Technical Community College who are sponsoring 1,250 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Lemon and cream help create a quick and velvety pasta dish

  • 0

This quick pasta, good for lunch or a dinner side, offers a lot of flavor in just a few ingredients.

The lemony punch comes from both lemon zest and juice. Cream quickly creates an instant velvety coating for the pasta with a bit of garlic and Parmesan.

To make this lighter, you could substitute a little broth — or even water — for the cream. You also can use less cream. If using broth, reduce the liquid a bit, to maybe a half-cup. There really shouldn't be any extra "sauce" in the pan when you're done. You're just adding enough liquid to help bring all the flavor elements together. 

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Lemony Linguine

Ingredients:

1 pound linguine (or spaghetti)

Salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup heavy cream

Zest of 1 lemon, plus more for garnish

Juice of 1 lemon

Freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnish

½ to 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add pasta and about 1½ tablespoons salt. (Water should be as salty as sea water.) Cook just until al dente and drain.

To the empty pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add butter and garlic and cook about 1 minute till butter is melted and garlic is softened but not brown.

Stir cream, lemon zest and juice into pot and simmer just a minute or two to thicken slightly. Add pasta along with the pepper and parsley. Stir until pasta is coated. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed. If sauce seems thin, cook a minute or two to thicken — but avoid cooking it much, or else the pasta will overcook.

Serve immediately with extra parsley, lemon zest and Parmesan.

Note: This is also good with a splash of white wine. Add about ¼ cup dry white wine to the slightly softened garlic and simmer 1 to 2 minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated before adding the cream.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Taco Bell is testing two new Mexican Pizza varieties

Taco Bell is testing two new Mexican Pizza varieties

For the unfamiliar, the Mexican Pizza consists of a flat, crispy tortilla covered with pizza sauce and either beans or ground beef. It's topped with another tortilla that's smothered with more sauce, cheese and tomatoes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans say watching holiday movies is a favorite festive tradition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert