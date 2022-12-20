Recipe Swap: Lemon and cream help create a quick and velvety pasta dish

Lemony Linguine

Ingredients:

1 pound linguine (or spaghetti)

Salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup heavy cream

Zest of 1 lemon, plus more for garnish

Juice of 1 lemon

Freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnish

½ to 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add pasta and about 1½ tablespoons salt. (Water should be as salty as sea water.) Cook just until al dente and drain.

To the empty pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add butter and garlic and cook about 1 minute till butter is melted and garlic is softened but not brown.

Stir cream, lemon zest and juice into pot and simmer just a minute or two to thicken slightly. Add pasta along with the pepper and parsley. Stir until pasta is coated. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed. If sauce seems thin, cook a minute or two to thicken — but avoid cooking it much, or else the pasta will overcook.

Serve immediately with extra parsley, lemon zest and Parmesan.

Note: This is also good with a splash of white wine. Add about ¼ cup dry white wine to the slightly softened garlic and simmer 1 to 2 minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated before adding the cream.

Recipe by Michael Hastings