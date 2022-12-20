Recipe Swap: Lemon and cream help create a quick and velvety pasta dish

This quick pasta, good for lunch or a dinner side, offers a lot of flavor in just a few ingredients.
The lemony punch comes from both lemon zest and juice. Cream quickly creates an instant velvety coating for the pasta with a bit of garlic and Parmesan.
To make this lighter, you could substitute a little broth — or even water — for the cream. You also can use less cream. If using broth, reduce the liquid a bit, to maybe a half-cup. There really shouldn't be any extra "sauce" in the pan when you're done. You're just adding enough liquid to help bring all the flavor elements together.
