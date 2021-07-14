 Skip to main content
Recipe Swap: Mayo-free tuna salad takes its cue from Italian cuisine
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Mayo-free tuna salad takes its cue from Italian cuisine

Like most Americans, I have fond childhood memories of tuna salad.

But like a lot of people who are many years past childhood, I don’t eat a lot of it.

If I run across it, I usually enjoy it. But it’s not something I’m likely to make for myself.

There is another type of tuna salad that appeals more to my adult taste buds and that I am more likely to make at home. It’s good with regular supermarket brands of tuna — preferably solid white albacore. But it’s even better if you can find an Italian brand of tuna packed in good-quality olive oil.

This recipe is modeled on Italian tuna salad, which skips the mayonnaise in favor of a lemony vinaigrette. It’s filling because it mixes the tuna with white beans. And it gets its flavor not only from lemon juice but also from capers. Fresh parsley and red onion contribute a little bit to the party, too.

You also can switch it up with some Dijon mustard, fresh tomatoes, mint or basil and other variations.

So if you’re looking for something light but filling for your summer lunches, give this tuna and white bean salad a try.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Tuna and white bean salad

Makes: 4 servings

Juice of 1 to 2 lemons (3 to 4 tablespoons)

¼ cup good-quality olive oil

2 15-ounce cans cannellini beans, rinsed and thoroughly drained

1 medium red onion, chopped or very thinly sliced

2 to 4 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley

2 to 4 tablespoons capers, drained and chopped

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

2 5- to 6-ounce cans white tuna, preferably in olive oil

Baby spinach, arugula or mixed greens (optional)

In a mixing bowl whisk juice of 1 lemon and the olive oil. Add beans, onion, parsley and some black pepper. Toss well. Taste and add salt and more lemon juice and pepper as needed. Flake the tuna into the bowl and toss gently.

Refrigerate until ready to use. Serve at room temperature over spinach, arugula or mixed greens if desired. 

Variations: Add any of the following: 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard; 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped; ½ cup chopped or thinly sliced fresh fennel; 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint or basil; 12 pitted kalamata olives; 12 to 18 cherry or grape tomatoes halved.

— Recipe from Michael Hastings

