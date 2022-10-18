Recipe Swap: Muffins are a perfect way to satisfy that pumpkin-spice craving

Michael Hastings
Winston-Salem Journal
Fall these days is the time for all things pumpkin.
But if you want a great way to get all the glory of pumpkin spice without all the weirdness, try muffins.
These muffins are a quick bread that requires next to zero baking expertise. Just mix and bake.
Raisins are pretty standard in pumpkin muffins, but if you want to kick them up a notch, substitute chocolate chips for the raisins.
Pumpkin muffins
Makes: About 24 muffins
Ingredients
3½ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground cloves or allspice
1 cup raisins or semisweet chocolate chips
1 15-ounce can unsweetened (pure) pumpkin
¾ cup buttermilk
1 cup oil or melted butter
1½ cups light brown sugar
¼ cup molasses, honey or maple syrup
3 large eggs
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, baking powder, ginger, nutmeg, salt and cloves just until combine. Stir in raisins or chocolate chips until well-coated, then set aside. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs until foamy, then beat in the pumpkin, buttermilk, oil, sugar and molasses until thick, creamy and smooth.
Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture. Use a spatula or wooden spoon and just a few strokes to gently combine the mixture. Mix just until the flour disappears. Do not overmix; lumps are OK. Scoop into paper muffin liners in muffin tins.
Bake 16 to 20 minutes (until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean).
Remove from pans immediately; cool on wire racks.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
