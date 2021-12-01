Recipe Swap: New England clam chowder is an all-time classic

If you’re looking for a satisfying fall or winter soup, consider a creamy, chunky chowder. The classic, of course, is New England clam chowder.

Though this is really delicious with fresh clams, you can make an awfully tasty chowder with good-quality canned clams.

If you want to substitute fresh clams, you’ll need about 24. I recommend cooking them separately so you can strain the liquid through cheesecloth to separate any grit and remove the shells. Be sure to use all that fresh clam juice in the chowder.

I also sometimes mix some fresh clams with canned with good results.

