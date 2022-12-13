 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: New Orleans BBQ shrimp take a dip for holiday parties

This recipe takes the popular recipe for New Orleans barbecue shrimp and turns it into a dip.

New Orleans barbecue shrimp are sautéed in butter with lemon, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce and Creole spices. They are best cooked in the shell but sometimes cooked peeled.

Here they are cooked peeled so as to more easily combine them with cream cheese and sour cream to be baked into a hot dip.

After cooking, the shrimp get a quick turn in the food processor — not to puree them, but simply to chop them enough to easily sit on a cracker.

This is good with just about any kind of cracker, as well as pita chips, toasted baguette slices and celery sticks.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

New Orleans Barbecue Shrimp Dip

Makes: 8 to 12 appetizer servings

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon mild to medium hot sauce

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 to 3 teaspoons Creole Seasoning (See Note)

1 pound peeled and deveined fresh shrimp

4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

½ cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt

Juice of 1 large lemon (2 to 3 tablespoons)

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced, divided use

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley, divided use

Crackers, chips, bread or celery sticks for serving

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Stir in Worcestershire, hot sauce, garlic and Creole seasoning. Add the shrimp and cook 3 to 5 minutes, just until barely cooked. Remove from heat and let cool a few minutes. If desired, taste mixture and adjust seasoning, add more lemon juice, hot sauce, etc.

In a food processor, combine cream cheese, sour cream, lemon juice, half of the scallions and half of the parsley; process until fairly smooth. Add cooled shrimp mixture and briefly pulse processor until shrimp are roughly chopped. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Transfer to a small to medium baking dish and bake just until bubbly, about 20 minutes.

Garnish with remaining scallions and parsley. Serve with crackers, chips, bread or celery sticks.

Note: You can make Creole seasoning with ¾ teaspoon paprika, ¾ teaspoon garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon oregano, ¼ teaspoon thyme, ¼ teaspoon garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon black pepper, ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper. Add up to ¾ teaspoon salt if desired.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

