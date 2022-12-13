Recipe Swap: New Orleans BBQ shrimp take a dip for holiday parties

New Orleans Barbecue Shrimp Dip

Makes: 8 to 12 appetizer servings

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon mild to medium hot sauce

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 to 3 teaspoons Creole Seasoning (See Note)

1 pound peeled and deveined fresh shrimp

4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

½ cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt

Juice of 1 large lemon (2 to 3 tablespoons)

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced, divided use

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley, divided use

Crackers, chips, bread or celery sticks for serving

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Stir in Worcestershire, hot sauce, garlic and Creole seasoning. Add the shrimp and cook 3 to 5 minutes, just until barely cooked. Remove from heat and let cool a few minutes. If desired, taste mixture and adjust seasoning, add more lemon juice, hot sauce, etc.

In a food processor, combine cream cheese, sour cream, lemon juice, half of the scallions and half of the parsley; process until fairly smooth. Add cooled shrimp mixture and briefly pulse processor until shrimp are roughly chopped. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Transfer to a small to medium baking dish and bake just until bubbly, about 20 minutes.

Garnish with remaining scallions and parsley. Serve with crackers, chips, bread or celery sticks.

Note: You can make Creole seasoning with ¾ teaspoon paprika, ¾ teaspoon garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon oregano, ¼ teaspoon thyme, ¼ teaspoon garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon black pepper, ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper. Add up to ¾ teaspoon salt if desired.

Recipe by Michael Hastings