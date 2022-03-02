 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe Swap: Pasta salad makes use of fresh asparagus
0 Comments
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Pasta salad makes use of fresh asparagus

  • 0
Grilled Chicken and Asparagus Pasta Salad

Grilled chicken and asparagus pasta salad is substantial enough to make a satisfying supper.

 Andrew Dye, Winston-Salem Journal

As spring approaches, I start looking for lighter dishes suited to warmer weather. And especially in March, I start looking for asparagus, whose California harvest gets under way this month.

This recipe for chicken and asparagus pasta salad is lighter than all those heavy stews and braises I’ve been eating all winter, yet still substantial enough to make a satisfying supper.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Grilled chicken and asparagus pasta salad

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

For the salad:

8 ounces rotini or farfalle pasta

1 pound boneless chicken breasts or thighs

Salt and pepper

Oil

1 pound asparagus, trimmed

1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

1 bunch scallions, sliced

½ cup toasted slivered almonds

For the vinaigrette:

½ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice, or to taste

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 tablespoon fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Pinch sugar, optional

Directions

Bring 4 to 6 quarts of water to a boil. Season generously with salt. Add pasta and cook until al dente. Drain.

Meanwhile, heat a grill to medium-high. Lightly coat chicken with oil. Season with salt and pepper. Do the same with the asparagus. Add chicken and asparagus to the grill, using a mesh grill rack to hold the asparagus if desired. Cook asparagus, turning once, 3 to 5 minutes until slightly charred but crisp-tender.

Cook chicken just until done, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette. Whisk together oil, lemon juice, shallot and thyme. Season with salt and pepper. If desired, add a pinch of sugar. Taste and adjust lemon juice or oil as needed.

Slice chicken into thin slices. Slice asparagus into 1-inch pieces. Toss asparagus, chicken, tomatoes and scallions with the pasta. Add about half the dressing. Taste and salt and pepper as needed. Divide among plates and sprinkle with almonds. Serve remaining dressing on the side.

— Recipe from Michael Hastings

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Instagram to shut down the IGTV app

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert