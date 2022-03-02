Recipe Swap: Pasta salad makes use of fresh asparagus

As spring approaches, I start looking for lighter dishes suited to warmer weather. And especially in March, I start looking for asparagus, whose California harvest gets under way this month.
This recipe for chicken and asparagus pasta salad is lighter than all those heavy stews and braises I’ve been eating all winter, yet still substantial enough to make a satisfying supper.
Grilled chicken and asparagus pasta salad
Makes: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
For the salad:
8 ounces rotini or farfalle pasta
1 pound boneless chicken breasts or thighs
Salt and pepper
Oil
1 pound asparagus, trimmed
1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
1 bunch scallions, sliced
½ cup toasted slivered almonds
For the vinaigrette:
½ cup olive oil
3 tablespoons lemon juice, or to taste
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon minced shallot
1 tablespoon fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Pinch sugar, optional
Directions
Bring 4 to 6 quarts of water to a boil. Season generously with salt. Add pasta and cook until al dente. Drain.
Meanwhile, heat a grill to medium-high. Lightly coat chicken with oil. Season with salt and pepper. Do the same with the asparagus. Add chicken and asparagus to the grill, using a mesh grill rack to hold the asparagus if desired. Cook asparagus, turning once, 3 to 5 minutes until slightly charred but crisp-tender.
Cook chicken just until done, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette. Whisk together oil, lemon juice, shallot and thyme. Season with salt and pepper. If desired, add a pinch of sugar. Taste and adjust lemon juice or oil as needed.
Slice chicken into thin slices. Slice asparagus into 1-inch pieces. Toss asparagus, chicken, tomatoes and scallions with the pasta. Add about half the dressing. Taste and salt and pepper as needed. Divide among plates and sprinkle with almonds. Serve remaining dressing on the side.
— Recipe from Michael Hastings
