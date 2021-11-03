Recipe Swap: Pork stir-fry a good, quick choice for a busy weeknight dinner

Pork tenderloin stir-fry with green beans
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons fish sauce (or 2 more tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce)
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon sriracha or a generous pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 pork tenderloin (about 1 pound), trimmed, sliced into ⅓- to ½-inch slices
2 tablespoons peanut or vegetable oil, divided use
1 medium onion, sliced
1 large carrot, peeled and cut into match sticks
1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and sliced
8 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut in half
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon minced ginger
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
1 cup chicken stock mixed with 2 teaspoons cornstarch (optional)
Hot cooked rice
Directions
Cut and prep the meat and all the vegetables before cooking. In a small bowl, combine soy sauce, fish sauce, vinegar, sugar, sesame oil, sriracha and cornstarch until smooth. Set aside.
Heat a wok or 12-inch skillet, preferably cast-iron, over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil and let heat for 1 minute. Add pork slices in a single layer and brown 1 minute on each side.
Don’t crowd the pan; brown meat in two batches if necessary. Remove promptly and set aside.
Add ½ tablespoon oil. Reduce to medium-high. Add carrots, onions and bell peppers. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Remove and set aside.
Add remaining ½ tablespoon oil. Add green beans and stir-fry 4 to 5 minutes, until just crisp tender. (If beans are too underdone, add about ½ cup water, and cook 2 to 3 more minutes until all water has evaporated.) Add garlic and ginger; cook 30 seconds. Stir in reserved sauce mixture. If more sauce is desired, add the chicken stock and cornstarch mixture. Bring to a simmer, stirring. Return pork, carrots, onions and peppers to pan; reheat, stirring, for about 1 minute, until sauce thickens. Taste and add more soy sauce or sriracha if desired.
Serve over rice, garnished with sesame seeds.
— Recipe from Michael Hastings