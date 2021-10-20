Recipe Swap: Roasted peppers, tomatoes and capers make a quick and tasty sauce for shrimp

Tomatoes are a go-to ingredient for quick weeknight sauces.

Some people think all tomato sauces have to cook for hours to reach their full potential. Not so.

Canned or fresh tomatoes can be turned into a tasty sauce in 20 minutes or less. Here, tomatoes, roasted peppers and capers — with an assist from fennel seed and oregano — make a very flavorful sauce in the time it takes to steam rice or boil water for pasta — both of which are fine accompaniments for the shrimp and sauce.

Don’t have fennel seed? Skip it. Don’t have oregano? Leave it out or substitute thyme.

You also can play around with other spices and flavors, such as cumin and paprika.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.