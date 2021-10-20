Recipe Swap: Roasted peppers, tomatoes and capers make a quick and tasty sauce for shrimp

Shrimp with capers and roasted red peppers
Shrimp with capers and roasted red peppers, served over orzo pasta.
Michael Hastings
Winston-Salem Journal
Tomatoes are a go-to ingredient for quick weeknight sauces.
Some people think all tomato sauces have to cook for hours to reach their full potential. Not so.
Canned or fresh tomatoes can be turned into a tasty sauce in 20 minutes or less. Here, tomatoes, roasted peppers and capers — with an assist from fennel seed and oregano — make a very flavorful sauce in the time it takes to steam rice or boil water for pasta — both of which are fine accompaniments for the shrimp and sauce.
Don’t have fennel seed? Skip it. Don’t have oregano? Leave it out or substitute thyme.
You also can play around with other spices and flavors, such as cumin and paprika.
Shrimp with capers and roasted red peppers
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small red or yellow onion
1 12 to 14-ounce can or jar piquillo or roasted red peppers, drained and chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or 1 jalapeno, seeded and minced
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1½ to 2 cups chopped fresh or canned tomatoes (about 1 14-ounce can, 2 fresh tomatoes or 1 pint cherry tomatoes)
1 tablespoon capers, drained, or to taste
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1 pound peeled shrimp
Chopped scallions or parsley for garnish
Hot cooked pasta, rice or crusty bread for serving
Directions
Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Add red peppers, crushed red pepper or jalapeno, garlic, fennel and oregano. Cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and capers and simmer until sauce thickens slightly, about 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Stir in shrimp and cook just until tender, 3 to 5 minutes.
Serve immediately over rice or pasta, or with crusty bread. Garnish with scallions or parsley.
— Recipe from Michael Hastings
