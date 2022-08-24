Recipe swap: Scratch-made chowder makes the most of summer corn

We all love corn on the cob, but sometimes you have to stretch out.

I love leftover corn in a salad with tomatoes, onion and jalapeño — and sometimes cukes. I also love “fried” corn, sautéed in a little butter or bacon grease, maybe topped with sliced scallions.

I sometimes forget that corn makes a great chowder.

And corn chowder really is something best made while corn is still in season, partly because you want to get flavor out of the cobs as well as the kernels.

For this recipe, the first step is to separate the cobs and the kernels. The second step is to simmer the cobs to extract corn flavor into the soup’s liquid. Water works just fine for this, but you can use chicken broth, too. I don’t particularly recommend vegetable broth for this recipe, partly because many vegetable broths are so brown as to give corn chowder an off color.

Corn chowder is tasty with a little bacon, but if the corn is good quality, I’m happy to make this a vegetarian dish.

I like the red bell pepper and scallions both for flavor and color, but you could omit them.

Similarly, cumin makes a nice addition here, though it’s hardly necessary. I wouldn’t skip the lime or lemon, though, as the acid helps balance out the starch of the corn and fat of the cream.