Recipe Swap: Spiced Pecans make a quick and tasty holiday snack

Macau once was the center of Portugal's massive maritime empire in the East. You can still taste the resulting mix of flavors. Egg-custard tarts and salt cod often are on the menu, though so are galinha à Africana (African chicken), Chinese steamed pork buns and Indian coconut curry. But there's one dish that shows the cultural convergence all in one dish — minchi. Every family has its own recipe for this minced-meat hash, but it usually includes potatoes and tomato paste brought by the Portuguese. Also common are Chinese ingredients, like rice vinegar and soy sauce. Even Worcestershire sauce came in, from the British who established Hong Kong nearby. Stir-fried together with ground pork and a little brown sugar, the dish tastes savory and slightly sweet and altogether comforting.