Recipe Swap: Spices liven up carrot-cauliflower soup

This pureed soup comes out a bright orange. It adds another flavor to the usual carrot soup — cauliflower.
It also had a lot of spices — cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, black pepper and cayenne pepper.
I roast the vegetables first, because I like the extra flavor boost from the caramelization that occurs during roasting. But you can make this soup in a more conventional manner: sautéing the onion, celery and garlic, then stirring in the spices to coat, then adding the carrot, cauliflower and broth all at once and simmering until tender.
Some people like a spritz of lemon in this soup before serving. Add it or leave it out to suit your tastes. The same goes for the garnishes of plain yogurt or sour cream and parsley or scallions.
The spices, too, can be left out or adjusted at will. This combination of spices is somewhat similar to curry, so feel free to use curry powder instead. Or maybe sprinkle in some garam masala at the end. Or just use cumin and nothing else. Or replace the cauliflower with another six carrots.
It’s all good.
Spiced carrot-cauliflower soup
Ingredients
1 onion, peeled and quartered
3 to 4 garlic cloves, peeled
1 stalk celery, cut into chunks
1 head cauliflower, cored and cut into florets
1 pound (about 6 medium) carrots, peeled if desired and cut into chunks
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon paprika, preferably smoked
1 teaspoon turmeric
½ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 quarts vegetable broth, reduced-sodium chicken broth, or water
1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice or to taste (optional)
Greek plain yogurt or sour cream
Scallions, thinly sliced, or fresh parsley
Directions
Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, toss all of the vegetables with the oil and spices. Spread in a single layer in a sheet pan, or two, and roast until browned and mostly tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Toss halfway through for even browning.
Place the vegetables in a soup pot and add the broth. (You may use some broth to deglaze the sheet pan to incorporate any tasty browned bits.) Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until all of the vegetables are tender.
Use an immersion blender to puree the soup. Or cool for a few minutes, then carefully puree in a stand blender. If desired, stir in about a tablespoon of lemon juice. Taste, and add more salt and spices as needed.
Garnish with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream and some scallions or parsley.
