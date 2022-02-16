Recipe Swap: Spicy tomato and black bean soup is quick and comforting

This recipe for spicy tomato and black bean soup gives you a lot of flavor with little effort. It makes for a nice weeknight supper, maybe with a grilled-cheese sandwich, on a cold or rainy night.

The not-so-secret ingredient is V-8 juice, which adds complexity to the flavor as well as a lot of nutrients. Avocado, cilantro and lime juice complete the picture.

