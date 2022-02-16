Recipe Swap: Spicy tomato and black bean soup is quick and comforting

This recipe for spicy tomato and black bean soup gives you a lot of flavor with little effort. It makes for a nice weeknight supper, maybe with a grilled-cheese sandwich, on a cold or rainy night.
The not-so-secret ingredient is V-8 juice, which adds complexity to the flavor as well as a lot of nutrients. Avocado, cilantro and lime juice complete the picture.
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.
Spicy tomato and black bean soup
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 carrot, chopped
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1 to 2 jalapenos, seeded and chopped
1 teaspoon ground cumin, or to taste
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
1 quart V-8 or plain tomato juice, or chicken or vegetable broth
1 cup water, or as needed
2 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained
Salt to taste
Lime juice and lime wedges
Fresh chopped cilantro
Chopped avocado
Directions
Heat oil over medium-high heat in a soup pot. Add onion and carrot and cook, stirring until slightly soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, jalapenos, 1 teaspoon cumin and oregano; cook 1 minute.
Stir in crushed tomatoes, tomato juice and water. Bring to a boil and add black beans. Reduce heat to gently simmer 20 minutes. If soup becomes too thick, add a bit more water.
If desired, use an immersion blender to partly puree some of the beans. Add salt, cumin and lime juice to taste. Serve hot, garnished with lime wedges, chopped cilantro and avocado.
— Recipe from Michael Hastings
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.