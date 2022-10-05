 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Spinach and artichoke dip a favorite perfect for potlucks and tailgating

Hot Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Hot spinach and artichoke dip can be made with or without bacon.

 MICHAEL HASTINGS, WINSTON-SALEM JOURNAL

This week I offer another perennial favorite of tailgating parties and potluck suppers, for ‘tis the season.

This recipe for spinach and artichoke dip is delicious even without the bacon — I promise.

Part of the “secret” is the hot sauce. I tend to use a mild but vinegary sauce for this — such as Texas Pete or Frank’s Red Hot — which allows me to use it liberally, more for the flavor than the heat.

I also confess that my version of this popular dip is cheese-heavy. Feel free to cut back on the quantity if you dare, and you can sub Gruyere for the cheddar for a milder cheese flavor — but don’t use aged mozzarella, which is nearly tasteless.

I like the cheeses because they add a lot of flavor and yet you can still taste the spinach and artichokes. And to compensate for the extra calorie-laden cheeses, I use little mayo — and light mayo, at that. I also like this just fine with light sour cream and cream cheese.

It’s still plenty rich.

This goes great with just about any kind of cracker. I particularly like it with pita chips.

Hot spinach and artichoke dip

Ingredients

1 10- to 12-ounce package frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry (about 1 cup)

6 to 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled, divided use

1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped (or a 9-ounce package of frozen artichoke hearts, thawed and chopped, about 1½ cups)

¼ to ½ cup minced onion

½ cup light mayonnaise

½ cup light sour cream

4 to 8 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

½ teaspoon hot sauce

½ teaspoon garlic salt or seasoning salt, or to taste

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

1 cup shredded sharp white cheddar or Gruyere

½ to 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan, divided use

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. For best results, briefly steam or microwave the spinach; let cool slightly then squeeze out as much liquid as possible with a clean towel. Mix half of bacon, if using, with all other ingredients but only half of the Parmesan in a 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle remaining Parmeson on top. Bake until hot and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Garnish with remaining bacon.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

