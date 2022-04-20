Rosemary, garlic make lamb chops dish perfect for holiday weekend (or anytime)

I created this dinner thinking of spring and holidays. Lamb chops flavored with rosemary and garlic is a perfect dish for a holiday weekend or any weeknight dinner. They’re served with baby green beans, which are similar to haricots verts. They may also be called French green beans.
Another harbinger of spring is creamer and new potatoes. The creamers are small, about ¾ of an inch in diameter, while new potatoes are a little larger and measure about 2 inches in diameter. Both are tender, flavorful potatoes that have a short spring season.
Helpful hints
- You can use lamb steak or lamb rib chops instead of loin chops.
- You can use any kind of green beans.
- If creamer or new potatoes aren’t available, use red or gold potatoes and cut them into small pieces.
- To wash the potatoes, place them in a bowl of water and stir them around, then drain.