Rosemary, garlic make lamb chops dish perfect for holiday weekend (or anytime)

I created this dinner thinking of spring and holidays. Lamb chops flavored with rosemary and garlic is a perfect dish for a holiday weekend or any weeknight dinner. They’re served with baby green beans, which are similar to haricots verts. They may also be called French green beans.

Another harbinger of spring is creamer and new potatoes. The creamers are small, about ¾ of an inch in diameter, while new potatoes are a little larger and measure about 2 inches in diameter. Both are tender, flavorful potatoes that have a short spring season.