Rotary clubs will once again hold Pigstock barbecue and bluegrass event

Pigstock is back. Area Rotary Clubs will once again hold their annual barbecue competition and bluegrass festival.

The 2021 Pigstock will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at Shooting Star Farms, 5624 Davis Mill Road in Greensboro. Food will be served beginning at 1 p.m.

In addition to live music from area bluegrass bands throughout the day, there will be an open jam session from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The event is a fundraiser for Children of Vietnam, a nonprofit that provides a variety of services to help lift children out of poverty.

For more information about Children of Vietnam, visit www.childrenofvietnam.org.

Tickets are $30 a person for food only, or $40 with alcoholic beverages.

For tickets or more information about Pigstock, visit the Pigstock 2021 page on Facebook.

