Salad recalls chef's roots in Gullah country

"This salad is, for me, about flavor, texture and childhood memories," chef Alexander Smalls says in his cookbook, "Meals, Music, and Muses: Recipes From My African American Kitchen." The cookbook is a tribute to his South Carolina heritage and the music that inspired the former professional opera singer.

A childhood favorite, it was on the menu when he opened The Cecil, New York City's first Afro-Asian-American restaurant, in 2013. It honors his father and grandfather and the pears they grew in their backyard in Spartanburg, S.C.

The beans add protein and the pears a touch of elegance. A lemony vinaigrette ties it all together.

It's a versatile recipe that can be made ahead to be dressed later, and it easily goes from an appetizer to a full meal depending on the size. I halved the ingredients for smaller portions.