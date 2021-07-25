Sandwiches: A meal you hold in your hand

The name of the next sandwich I made gives an indication of what it entails: Red Wine-Braised Flank Steak With Roasted Peppers, Onions and Gruyère.

Not only is the flank steak braised in red wine for 2 1/2 hours, red peppers have to be roasted — you could use red peppers out of a jar, but it won't taste as good — and red onions are grilled in a skillet before you can even begin to assemble the sandwich.

Yet the sandwich is so brilliantly balanced, so deeply satisfying to the soul, that it is another confirmation of the adage that is so often true, that the more effort that goes into cooking a dish, the better it tastes. It is so good that the restaurant that created it, 'Wichcraft in New York, had to stop selling it because it was too popular and took too long to make, creating a backlog in the kitchen.

I next decided to make a Reuben sandwich my way, which is to say without Russian dressing. I have never understood why people put Russian dressing on Reubens. To my palate, the mayo-ketchup mixture blows out all the other flavors in the sandwich. Your eyes tell you that you are eating corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, but your tongue tells you it is Russian dressing all the way.