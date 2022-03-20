Seafood curry dish features flavorful spices

Indian spices flavor this dinner of plump shrimp, scallops and rice. The flavors of India are an intriguing combination of savory, sweet and hot spices. I made this Seafood Curry with fresh ginger and mild curry powder. It provides a flavor for this dinner that goes perfectly with the seafood.

I used curry powder from the supermarket spice section. Strictly speaking, curry powder doesn't really exist in India. Many cooks prefer to make their own blend of spices using the freshest ingredients. Prepared curry powder should be used within three to four months. After that it loses some of its flavor.

Helpful hints:

You can shorten the cooking time by serving microwaveable rice instead of the basmati.

The heat is up to you. If you like it hot spicy, use a hot curry powder or cayenne pepper.

Keep frozen shrimp and scallops on hand; just remove what you need from the package.

SEAFOOD CURRY

Makes: 2 servings

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger or 2 teaspoons ground ginger

3 crushed garlic coves

1 cup lite coconut milk

1 tablespoon mild curry powder

1/4 pound green beans, cut into 3-inch pieces

6 ounces peeled raw shrimp

6 ounces bay scallops

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Saute onion, ginger, and garlic until onion starts to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in coconut milk and curry powder. Add the green beans and bring to a simmer and cook 3 minutes. Stir in the shrimp and scallops. Simmer 3 minutes or until shrimp turn pink. Serve with the rice.

Nutrition per serving: 330 calories (36% from fat), 13.1 g fat (6.7 g saturated, 3.2 g monounsaturated), 165 mg cholesterol, 35.6 g protein, 20.2 g carbohydrates, 4.8 g fiber, 273 mg sodium

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

BASMATI RICE

Makes: 2 servings

1/2 cup white basmati rice

2 teaspoons canola oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bring a large saucepan with 2 to 3 quarts of water to a boil. Add rice and boil, uncovered, about 10 minutes. Test a grain; rice should be cooked through, but not soft. Drain and return to saucepan. Add oil. Toss. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition per serving: 109 calories (6% from fat), 4.8 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 2.9 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 3.3 g protein, 37.0 g carbohydrates, 0.6 g fiber, 2 mg sodium.

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer