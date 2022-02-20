Shakshuka packed with exciting flavors

Spicy stewed tomatoes topping with eggs is a Middle Eastern dish that is becoming popular in the United States. This is a filling vegetarian dish that works well for brunch or dinner.

The tomato base can be made several hours in advance. If made ahead, to finish the dish, warm the sauce and add the eggs. You can shorten the preparation time, by using ready-prepared diced fresh onion and red bell pepper from the produce department of the market.

Ground cumin, coriander and smoked paprika add exiting flavors. You can also use them to flavor rice, or cooked vegetables.

Serve with a bag of prewashed salad to complete the meal.

Helpful hints:

Have the eggs at room temperature.

A small amount of tomato paste is used. Freeze the extra for another time.

Use a large skillet to help the sauce reduce quickly.