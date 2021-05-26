Shrimp kabobs, grilled corn on the cob perfect for Memorial Day, grilling season

With Memorial Day weekend approaching, I’m thinking of grilling and a light start-of-summer recipe. Shrimp kabobs and corn on the cob cook quickly on the grill. I like to skewer the shrimp with 2 skewers instead of one. This keeps the shrimp from spinning around when you turn them over. Also, leave a little space between each shrimp so the heat can circulate around shrimp.

The corn on the cob is bathed in butter and wrapped in foil for an easy way to grill and flavor the corn. Open a bag of washed, ready-to-eat salad to complete the easy meal.

Helpful hints:

The shrimp kabobs and corn can also be cooked in a broiler.

Skewer the shrimp with one skewer and then add the second skewer next to the first one.

You can use four crushed garlic cloves instead of 2 teaspoons minced garlic.