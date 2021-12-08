Skillet veggie pizza features crisp crust

Pizza is always welcome in our house. This all-vegetable one is light and quick to make. I like pizzas that have a crisp crust on the bottom.

Making it in a skillet means I can bake it in the oven and finish it a few minutes on the stove. This makes sure the bottom is crisp, not soggy.

To get a fresh dough aroma, I use a ready-to-bake thin pizza crust such as Pillsbury pizza crust.

You can also buy fresh pizza dough at your supermarket bakery counter.

Helpful hints

You can use any bottled pasta sauce.

Use a skillet that can also be used in a hot oven.