Small market in Greensboro is packed with European cheese, meat, sweets and more

Tucked into a nondescript strip center, Euro Deli Mart has been serving the Triad’s Eastern European population for 11 years but remains a secret to much of the rest of the population.

Euro Deli Mart, at 602 Hickory Ridge Drive in Greensboro, which is less than a mile from the intersection of Interstate 40 and N.C. 68, is owned by Malgorzata “Gosia” Kobus, a native of Krakow, Poland. She left Poland in 1981 and had brief sojourns in France and Germany before moving to Texas, where she lived for 12 years, before moving to North Carolina in the 1990s.

She worked in supermarket delis for a spell in the Triad. Then, when her friend and fellow Pole Alicja Dobrowska needed help at Integro Deli International in Greensboro, Kobus went to work there.

“I worked for her for five years — until she decided to close it,” Kobus said. “Then this other friend of mine came to me and said, ‘We really need a place for Polish food.’”

That friend was Marcin Bienasz, who opened Euro Deli Mart and hired Kobus to run it. After about five years, Kobus bought out Bienasz.