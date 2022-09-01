 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smash burgers perfect for a casual dinner

Smash burgers are all the rage. They’re ground beef rolled into balls, and smashed with a burger press into thin patties. This creates a large surface for extra browning and flavor.

The thin patties cook in 3 to 4 minutes. For this recipe, you don’t need a special press. You can place the burgers between two sheets of parchment paper or plastic wrap and flatten them with bottom of a frying pan or pot.

They’re a perfect casual dinner for anytime you want a burger.

Dimple (make an indent with your finger) in the center of the patties to help stop shrinkage when cooking.

I doctored bought coleslaw with tomato salsa for the side.

Helpful hints:

  • You can use 100% grass-fed ground beef instead of ground bison.
  • You can use any type of cheese.

SMASH BURGER

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

Olive oil spray

2 whole wheat burger buns

3/4 pound ground bison

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup thinly sliced onion

1/2 cup shredded lettuce

2 slices, reduced-fat American cheese

1 dill pickle cut into thin slices (about 1/4 cup)

2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise

2 tablespoons ketchup

Directions:

Spray the inside of the burger buns with olive oil spray and toast in the toaster oven or under a broiler until golden. Remove and set aside. Mix salt and pepper to taste into the ground bison.

Form the bison into 4 balls about the size of a golf ball. Place between 2 sheets of parchment paper or plastic wrap and flatten the balls to about 1/4- to 1/2-inch thick. This can be done with a flat spatula or the bottom of a heavy skillet. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add the onions and saute two minutes stirring occasionally.

Push the onions to the sides of the skillet and add the burgers. Cook 2 minutes. Turn the burgers over with a large spatula. Cover 2 of the burgers with the cheese slices. Cover the skillet with a lid and continue to cook 2 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 135 to 140 degrees. Place the burger bun bottoms on two dinner plates. Divide the onions in half and place on these buns.

Do the same with the lettuce and pickle slices. Place the burger with the melted cheese on the buns next. Place the remaining 2 burgers on top of the burger with the cheese.

Spread the top of the buns with the mayonnaise and ketchup and cover the burger.

Nutrition per serving: 485 calories (32% from fat), 17.5 g fat (5.6 g saturated, 5.6 g monounsaturated), 125 mg cholesterol, 45.3 g protein, 34.4 g carbohydrates, 4.8 g fiber, 809 mg sodium.

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

COLESLAW WITH SALSA

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup bought deli coleslaw

2 tablespoons tomato salsa, drained

Directions:

Drain coleslaw. Mix tomato salsa into the coleslaw.

Divide between two dinner plates.

Nutrition per serving: 166 calories (60% from fat), 11.1 g fat (2 g saturated, no monounsaturated), 10 mg cholesterol, 1.2 g protein, 16.2 g carbohydrates, 2.2 g fiber, 340 mg sodium.

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

