Smash burgers perfect for a casual dinner

Which spices are sweet and which are savory? Many cooks around the world don't make such a distinction. In Turkey, for example, tomato sauce comes spiked with cinnamon. In Mexico, fruit salad is sprinkled with cayenne pepper. In both cases, the spice is subtle but adds just enough contrast to make each bite more interesting. The cooks at Christopher Kimball's Milk Street had this is mind as an easy way to enliven a simple summer berry compote. They use black pepper and chili powder, a blend that can include not only spicy cayenne but also cumin, garlic and onion powder. The combination of sweet strawberries and savory spices, plus a little lime zest, is the perfect topping for vanilla ice cream or yogurt.